ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fighting Legends Pack

Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign In to follow. Follow Fighting...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Diablo 2: Resurrected Getting Magic Find Weekend To Celebrate Patch 2.4.3

A new Diablo II: Resurrected patch is set to arrive soon, and Blizzard is celebrating with a magic find weekend event. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog post, the event will run from June 30 to July 4 and will grant all players a 50% buff to their magic find stat, which increases the chance of finding magic, rare, set, or unique items from slain monsters. This temporary buff will stack with magic find provided by equipped items, meaning players who already have a decent magic find set will likely be rolling in loot during the event.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lost Ark Is Getting A Witcher 3 Crossover (In Korea)

A Lost Ark and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collaboration is coming to developer Smilegate RPG's free-to-play MMORPG, and while the announcement was meant for the Korean version of the game, fans are hoping it will eventually make its way to the West as well. Via PCGamesN, Smilegate RPG recently...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Video Game
Gamespot

Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map - All Unique Creature Locations

New unique creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved have recently launched as part of a brand new expansion map called Fjordur. This map is free for all systems and players, including those playing on Mac and Linux. There are three realms in Fjordur, all of them based on Norse mythology. Players can access these realms via portals in different areas. One portal takes players to Asgard, one to Jotunhiem, and the other to Vanaheim. Inside each of these areas are various landscapes, resources, and other structures to explore. In addition to the realms, there are four main islands where players will do most of their exploring. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of these islands is the brand new unique creatures that players can encounter.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#373) - June 27, 2022

RIse up gamers, it is June 27 and today's Wordle is all about y'all. This word is so aimed at you all, I find it downright impossible to believe you can't get it entirely on your own. Fortunately I'm here to help, so you don't have to worry about that, but every fiber of my being says you'd get it without a problem.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fallout: London Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Date And Scorched Landmarks

Fallout: London has narrowed its release window down to 2023, with the announcement coming in a new trailer that showed off more of the mod and its British post-apocalypse. A Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London is an ambitious fan project that its development team says allows for non-US cultures to be explored and to see what impact the Resource Wars had on Britain and its class-structured society.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 Adds Free Bifrost Bundle, Plenty Of Fixes

The next title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will add a substantial number of bug fixes and tweaks to Ubisoft's Nordic sandbox, as well as a few other extra pieces of content. Players can grab the Bifrost bundle for free from the Animus store according to the patch notes, with the update clocking in at around 1-8 GB in size depending on the platform. The bundle will add the Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe to your inventory, and will be available for free in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Hearthstone's Next Expansion, Murder At Castle Nathria, Coming August 2

The next Hearthstone expansion is a murder mystery set in a location from World of Warcraft's latest expansion. Murder at Castle Nathria, based on the raid from Shadowlands, is coming on August 2. The set revolves around the death of Sire Denathrius, who was murdered at his own dinner party.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Final Fantasy 14 Moko Grass Guide: Where To Get It, Crafting Recipes, And More

Final Fantasy 14 is chock full of different crafting and harvesting disciplines, called Disciples of the Hand and Disciples of the Land, which span classes like the Botanist and the Weaver to name a few. Not to mention, there are a ton of unique crafting materials to discover across Hydaelyn. Many of these different disciplines feed into one another, at least in the sense that certain materials used by one discipline might only be obtained by a member of another discipline. Moko Grass is a loose example of one such crafting material.
RECIPES
Gamespot

Metroid Prime Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch - Report

At long last, it appears the Metroid Prime trilogy is finally coming to Nintendo Switch. Metroid Prime Remastered is reportedly only a few months away, with remastered versions of the second and third games also planned. According to Jeff Grubb of GameSpot's sister site Giant Bomb, Nintendo is planning to...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Spec Ops: The Line Remains The Best Exploration Of Bloodlust In Games

When Spec Ops: The Line was released in 2012, military shooters were still at the height of their power. Just shy of five years on from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, to make a military shooter during this Imperial Phase was typically presented as an objective search for authenticity draped in the flag of solemn respect for the troops, a dual approach designed to avoid uncomfortable questions around the genre's obeisance to and glorification of the military-industrial complex.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Naraka Bladepoint Tier List: All 12 Characters Ranked

Naraka Bladepoint has officially made the jump from PC to Xbox and it's included in Xbox Game Pass. That means plenty of new players are jumping in for the first time and could use some extra information to help them in this melee-focused battle royale. You can check out GameSpot's new player guide for generic tips, but this guide is focused on telling you which characters are the best, so you know who to try out first and who to skip.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tencent's New AAA Open-World Game Features Characters From Jin Yong's Wuxia World

Tencent-owned Lightspeed Studio's first AAA open-world game Code: To Jin Yong will be based on what the title implies: Jin Yong's Wuxia characters. Jin Yong's Wuxia novels are very famous, with multiple titles getting adapted into TV shows, comics, and other mediums over the years. Lightspeed has released a trailer,...
TV SHOWS
Gamespot

Learn to Make 2D Games In Unity With This $40 Bundle

Unity is one of the most popular game engines on the planet, as its versatility allows you to craft anything your mind can dream up. If you’re curious about the software--or game development in general--consider picking up this Unity 2D Game Developer Bundle, which offers 15 hours of coursework for just $40. By the time you finish the courses, you should have a decent grasp of 2D game development with Unity.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS5 Restock: PS Direct Has Consoles Available

Update: PlayStation Direct has PS5 consoles in stock. The consoles will be available at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET. Like usual, you'll be placed in a random spot in the queue and given an estimated wait time. It's been a busy couple of weeks for PS5 restocks. PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Steam Deck Mod Lets You Install Larger M.2 Drives, But Valve Says Not To

Update: Valve employee Lawrence Yang has taken to Twitter to advise that Steam Deck owners not take advantage of this mod. While it does technically work, Yang noted that it will "significantly shorten the life of your Deck." "The charger IC gets very hot and nearby thermal pads should not...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy