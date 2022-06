For the past 21 years, Red River Women’s Clinic has been the only abortion provider in the state of North Dakota. But in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the clinic’s days are numbered. North Dakota is one of more than a dozen states across the nation with a “trigger law” on the books; abortion will become illegal within 30 days of the state attorney general certifying the Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO