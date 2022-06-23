Changes coming to boys and girls state basketball tourneys

Ruth V. (Sowards) Delay, age 79, of Columbus, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the loving daughter of David Wilson Sowards and Helen Louise (Gibson) Sowards Cox Werner, whom preceded her in death. She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia and was a 1960 graduate of Barboursville High School. Ruth received her associates degree in business from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Ruth was employed as a key puncher, computer operator and accountant for Reliance Electric in Columbus, Indiana, retiring in 2002, after 34 years of service. Ruth resided in the Switzerland County community for two years. Ruth was a former secretary for the Vevay High School for a few years. She was a member of the Parkside Baptist Church in Columbus, Indiana. Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening and socializing with her family and friends. Ruth passed away at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Traditions of Columbus in Columbus, Indiana.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO