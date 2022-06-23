ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Changes coming to boys and girls state basketball tourneys

By Tom Snape
WRBI Radio
 5 days ago

Earlier today (Thursday), the Executive Committee of the Indiana High School Athletic Association voted to make a significant change to the format of the annual boys and girls basketball state tournaments. In its final meeting of the 2021-22 school year, the group of school principals and athletic directors voted...

wrbiradio.com

WRBI Radio

Stanley, Hartley lead the way at Rushville Lion Pride 5K

The first of this year’s six Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit (SIRC) events took place Saturday with the Lion Pride 5 K in Rushville. 18-year-old Kyle Stanley from Falmouth – which straddles the Rush/Fayette County line – was the overall winner with a time of 17:18. 17-year-old Emma...
RUSHVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Ruth V. (Sowards) Delay

Ruth V. (Sowards) Delay, age 79, of Columbus, Indiana, entered this life on October 2, 1942 in Huntington, West Virginia. She was the loving daughter of David Wilson Sowards and Helen Louise (Gibson) Sowards Cox Werner, whom preceded her in death. She was raised in Huntington, West Virginia and was a 1960 graduate of Barboursville High School. Ruth received her associates degree in business from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia. Ruth was employed as a key puncher, computer operator and accountant for Reliance Electric in Columbus, Indiana, retiring in 2002, after 34 years of service. Ruth resided in the Switzerland County community for two years. Ruth was a former secretary for the Vevay High School for a few years. She was a member of the Parkside Baptist Church in Columbus, Indiana. Ruth enjoyed reading, gardening and socializing with her family and friends. Ruth passed away at 8:44 a.m., Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Traditions of Columbus in Columbus, Indiana.
COLUMBUS, IN
WRBI Radio

Acra named Miss Decatur County 2022

GREENSBURG, IN — Ellie Acra was named Miss Decatur County at the 2022 pageant Friday night at Greensburg High School. Acra was crowned by 2021 Miss Decatur County Grace Reiger. Acra is a 2020 graduate of Greensburg High School who will be a junior this fall at Purdue University,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Huntersville Road project continues

BATESVILLE, IN — Work continues this week on the Huntersville Road project in Batesville. Paul H. Rohe Construction is handling stormwater and paving improvements in that area. And a reminder that Rohe plans to close State Road 229 between Boehringer and Shrader streets downtown on Monday, July 11 to...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

ICO investigating kayaker’s death in private pond

HOLTON, IN — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the death of a kayaker after he was recovered from a private pond in Ripley County over the weekend. Conservation Officers were called to the 2800 block of Old Michigan Road in Holton Friday evening around 6:45 pm after it was reported a kayaker fell in the water and did not resurface.
HOLTON, IN
WRBI Radio

Alice Collins

Alice Louise Collins, 87, of Batesville, passed away June 26, 2022 at Arbor Grove Village in Greensburg. She was born to parents Joseph and Letha (White) Grossman on August 1, 1934 in Decatur County, Indiana. Alice enjoyed yard sales and going out to eat. She loved all animals and had...
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Daniel L. Hooten Sr.

Daniel Lee Hooten Sr., 77, of Batesville, passed away at Arbor Grove in Greensburg on June 25, 2022. He was the son of Herschel and Lucille (Hermesh) Hooten and born on March 20, 1945. Daniel was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1130 and retired from Hill-Rom.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

First responders deal with a pair of serious weekend accidents

— Franklin County first responders dealt with a pair of serious accidents on Saturday. Air Care was called to a crash with injuries on Johnson Fork Road in the eastern part of the county around 3:15 am. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Drewersburg Fire Department, and Franklin County EMS...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Ribbon-cutting for new KDF mural set for Friday

BATESVILLE, IN — The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting at Kids Discovery Factory on Friday, July 1 st at 11:45 am to officially unveil the new mural on the outside of KDF, painted by San Diego artist Hanna Gundrum. The mural is the result of a collaboration between Batesville Area Art Council, Batesville Main Street, and Kids Discovery Factory.
BATESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

K9 Officer Darco retires from Westport Police Department

WESTPORT, IN — Westport Police K9 Officer Darco has retired from the force. Darco (pictured) joined the Westport Police Department in 2015 when he was two years old. He replaced K9 Keno, who passed away that year from health-related complications. Darco helped take a bite out of crime in...
WESTPORT, IN

