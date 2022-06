As we gear up for the summer months, Victory Project, a local nonprofit working with young men in our community, is preparing for students to spend more time in its programs. Readers may recall from earlier columns that Victory Project provides holistic support for young men in Dayton through opportunities for education, entrepreneurship and enlightenment. The same mission is true in the summer months, and education shifts from after-school tutoring to a civics-grounded curriculum.

