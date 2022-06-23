ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Wendover, NV

Fatal crash on US-93 Alternate South of West Wendover

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday, June 14 troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 93 Alternate (US-93A), near mile marker 47 in Elko County. This is approximately 7 miles south of West Wendover, NV.

A preliminary investigation determined that a white Suzuki Grand Vitara utility vehicle was traveling north on US-93A in the northbound lane. The vehicle then crossed over the center line into the southbound travel lane and drove off the roadway to the left. The driver overcorrected which cause the vehicle to rotate and strike a paddle marker, continuing back across the roadway, and then came to a rest on its side on the right side of the roadway.

The driver, 45-year-old Gennady Sarkisov, of Sandy, Utah was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene. The adult passenger was transported from the scene for medical treatment with suspected serious injuries.

Both occupants of the vehicle were unrestrained and impairment is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash according to authorities.

The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T). This is still an ongoing investigation so if you were a witness to this incident or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111

