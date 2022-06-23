Mesu Tsumami Trilogy Pack

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Gamespot

Diablo 2: Resurrected Getting Magic Find Weekend To Celebrate Patch 2.4.3

A new Diablo II: Resurrected patch is set to arrive soon, and Blizzard is celebrating with a magic find weekend event. As detailed by Blizzard in a new blog post, the event will run from June 30 to July 4 and will grant all players a 50% buff to their magic find stat, which increases the chance of finding magic, rare, set, or unique items from slain monsters. This temporary buff will stack with magic find provided by equipped items, meaning players who already have a decent magic find set will likely be rolling in loot during the event.
Gamespot

Hideo Kojima Canned A Dark Superhero Project That Was Too Similar To The Boys

Hideo Kojima has revealed that he was working on a project that he described as an "anti-hero" story that was similar in tone to The Boys. After he discovered the similarities between his project and the Amazon TV series, Kojima shelved his project and his plans to have Mads Mikkelsen star in it.
Gamespot

Ark: Survival Evolved Fjordur Map - All Unique Creature Locations

New unique creatures in Ark: Survival Evolved have recently launched as part of a brand new expansion map called Fjordur. This map is free for all systems and players, including those playing on Mac and Linux. There are three realms in Fjordur, all of them based on Norse mythology. Players can access these realms via portals in different areas. One portal takes players to Asgard, one to Jotunhiem, and the other to Vanaheim. Inside each of these areas are various landscapes, resources, and other structures to explore. In addition to the realms, there are four main islands where players will do most of their exploring. Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of these islands is the brand new unique creatures that players can encounter.
Gamespot

Fallout: London Trailer Reveals 2023 Release Date And Scorched Landmarks

Fallout: London has narrowed its release window down to 2023, with the announcement coming in a new trailer that showed off more of the mod and its British post-apocalypse. A Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London is an ambitious fan project that its development team says allows for non-US cultures to be explored and to see what impact the Resource Wars had on Britain and its class-structured society.
Gamespot

Prime Day 2022: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free

We're just weeks away from Amazon Prime Day 2022. The annual sales event runs July 12-13 and will offer the best deals you'll find outside of Black Friday thanks to a nearly endless supply of deals. Last year, there were more than two million deals. But in order to snag any of this year's deals from Amazon, you need to be an Amazon Prime member. While other major retailers will also have sales of their own to compete with Amazon, none of those sales will be anywhere close to as large as Prime Day 2022. Amazon raised the price of an annual Prime membership to $139 and the monthly price to $15 earlier this year. If you want to shop the sale but aren't a member, there are ways to get an Amazon Prime membership for free or drastically discounted. We've rounded up your free Amazon Prime options below.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Gamespot

Learn to Make 2D Games In Unity With This $40 Bundle

Unity is one of the most popular game engines on the planet, as its versatility allows you to craft anything your mind can dream up. If you’re curious about the software--or game development in general--consider picking up this Unity 2D Game Developer Bundle, which offers 15 hours of coursework for just $40. By the time you finish the courses, you should have a decent grasp of 2D game development with Unity.
Gamespot

Nintendo Direct Coming Tomorrow, Focused On Third-Party Games

Nintendo is hosting another Nintendo Direct briefing this week, and it will focus on third-party games. The "mini" broadcast will contain about 25 minutes of information on upcoming third-party Switch games. The event begins Tuesday, June 27 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET, and can be streamed in...
WWD

How AR’s Road to Fashion Is Becoming Real

While the reality of augmenting retail has literally put virtual try-ons front and center for makeup, sneakers, eyewear and furniture shoppers, the consumer proposition for apparel has really only just begun. The challenges are steep, but interest in AR clothing has been gaining momentum in recent years, especially as NFTs and metaverse mania have put a spotlight on 3D digital fashion.
Gamespot

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Update 1.5.3 Adds Free Bifrost Bundle, Plenty Of Fixes

The next title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla will add a substantial number of bug fixes and tweaks to Ubisoft's Nordic sandbox, as well as a few other extra pieces of content. Players can grab the Bifrost bundle for free from the Animus store according to the patch notes, with the update clocking in at around 1-8 GB in size depending on the platform. The bundle will add the Shimmering Shield and Iridescent Axe to your inventory, and will be available for free in the Animus store from June 28 to July 26.
Gamespot

Hearthstone's Next Expansion, Murder At Castle Nathria, Coming August 2

The next Hearthstone expansion is a murder mystery set in a location from World of Warcraft's latest expansion. Murder at Castle Nathria, based on the raid from Shadowlands, is coming on August 2. The set revolves around the death of Sire Denathrius, who was murdered at his own dinner party.
Gamespot

The Top 25 Grossing Movies Of All Time

Who doesn't love a summer blockbuster movie? There's nothing more satisfying than escaping the summer head and heading to an air conditioned movie theater to escape reality for a couple hours--or heading to a heated theater during the winter. But which movies over the years have brought in the most money at the box office?
Gamespot

Gala_Polid

Beatboxing with the help of Google translator is ridiculous, but in general, imagine what an important role this resource plays. In a second, you can get a translation of the text in any language. You...
Gamespot

PS5 Restock: PS Direct Has Consoles Available

Update: PlayStation Direct has PS5 consoles in stock. The consoles will be available at 12:30 PM PT / 3:30 PM ET. Like usual, you'll be placed in a random spot in the queue and given an estimated wait time. It's been a busy couple of weeks for PS5 restocks. PlayStation...
