Melissa Gorga is toasting to new beginnings! The Real Housewives of New Jersey fan favorite has been in the midst of shooting the upcoming season of the hit Bravo series following a very dramatic ending to season 12 which left many viewers wondering where she and her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice stand. The Envy boutique owner exclusively sat down with OK! at Mohegan Sun's Toast with the Host: a behind the bar event, to dish about how she and the bride-to-be are mending their relationship, how filming is going for season 13 and why she gets along so well with Margaret...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO