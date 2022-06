Fallout: London has narrowed its release window down to 2023, with the announcement coming in a new trailer that showed off more of the mod and its British post-apocalypse. A Fallout 4 mod, Fallout: London is an ambitious fan project that its development team says allows for non-US cultures to be explored and to see what impact the Resource Wars had on Britain and its class-structured society.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 HOURS AGO