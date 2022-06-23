ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Lululemon Taps Runner and Transgender Rights Advocate Nikki Hiltz as New Ambassador

By Conchita Widjojo
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45GsZs_0gJwgnzD00
13 Photos

Lululemon has revealed American pro middle-distance runner Nikki Hiltz as its latest ambassador.

On Thursday, the brand announced it had added the athlete to its roster of ambassadors, stating that the brand shares mutual values with Hiltz, who identifies as nonbinary and transgender.

“I’m very excited about my partnership with Lululemon,” Hiltz said in a statement. “It’s so refreshing to unite with a brand that supports my work both on and off the track and understands that it’s more than just running fast. I’ve already won as long as I show up as myself.”

Hiltz also posted the news on their official Instagram account.

“I set out [at] the beginning of this year to find a sponsor who shared my same values when it came to community, authenticity, diversity and connection, a brand who understood that at the end of the day this sport is about so much more than just running fast,” they wrote in their caption. “@lululemon is that brand and I am so thrilled to be apart of such an incredible company 🌈 💜”

Last year, ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics, Hiltz was a favorite to qualify for the women’s 1,500-meter race. They also tried out to run the women’s 800-meter. However, they fell short in qualifying and did not end up traveling to Japan for the coveted international sporting event.

In 2021, Hiltz also came out as transgender and nonbinary on the International Transgender Day of Visibility on March 31.

Comments / 4

Wendy Veith
1d ago

I hope all this inclusion backfires. So sick of males grasping at anything for women. These things may seem small like a male modeling for a clothing company for females. Like their is no female that can be the ‘ambassador’ for a female clothing company, had to hire the best man for the job. The right wing is controlling our bodies and the left wing wants to replace us. Uncle Tom Clarence wants us to go back a hundred years before women got the vote.

Reply
2
Related
WWD

Tremaine Emory Talks Discrimination in Paris

Click here to read the full article. SPEAKING OUT: Tremaine Emory, the recently named creative director of Supreme, spoke about the barriers he faced at a Paris conference Saturday evening, where he and artist and writer Kandis Williams were the opening speakers at the three-day Kaleidoscope Manifesto festival. “On my appointment at Supreme, people were so joyous about it,” said the Denim Tears designer, who has consulted over the years for brands and creatives including Stüssy, Kanye West, Asics and Marc Jacobs. “I’ve been doing this work for a long time; why do I mean more to you now than prior to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Troye Sivan Named YSL Beauty U.S. Ambassador

Click here to read the full article. Troye Sivan is YSL Beauty’s new U.S. ambassador. The prestige beauty brand revealed on Thursday it has tapped the musician and actor to front its makeup portfolio, particularly its newly launched Nu Lip & Cheek Balmy Tint. The appointment is part of YSL Beauty’s push to appeal to a Gen Z customer.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy' “I’ve been a fan of YSL Beauty for years and I’m ecstatic to join such an iconic brand that emboldens and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Minimalist Dressing to Honor Father John Aniston With Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

Click here to read the full article. Before Jennifer Aniston rose to fame on “Friends,” her father John Aniston was a daytime television staple on “Days of Our Lives.” After almost four decades on the popular soap opera, John Aniston received a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 2022 Daytime Emmys on Friday. So happy that Jennifer Aniston has a video speech to honor her father John Aniston with this award! #Days #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/IHQwtsXKGWMore from WWDBET Awards Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals 2022Ariana Grande's Most Stylish Moments: PHOTOSNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. Premiere — Queen of Receipts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Hiltz
Vogue Magazine

The Grooms Wore White Prada Tuxedos for Their Wedding in Oaxaca City

Mario Rodriguez Graniel and Guy Rejwan met in 2013 during their first year of business school at Columbia University. They got engaged six years later during a trip to Florence. Mario brought up the topic during dinner so that one of the two could eventually prepare to pop the question. “Guy instead took this as a proposal and said ‘yes’ right there and then!” Mario, who is a vice president at Fendi, remembers.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Footwear News

Kesha Performs in Cut-Out Leather & Chain Harness Outfit and Boots For Stonewall Inn Pride Performance in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kesha kicked off Pride Weekend in New York on Friday with a performance at the Stonwall Inn. For this performance, Kesha wore a black sheer long sleeve bodysuit with cutouts on the shoulder as well as her waist. The sheer stretched throughout the long sleeves, covering her neck. The sheer weaves in and out, black matte fabrics seen throughout, creating an intricate pattern. Across her bodysuit was a silver chained harness that began from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Rights#Trans Women#Racism#American
Footwear News

Emily Ratajkowski Is So ’70s in Halter Dress and Penny Loafers at H&M’s Hôtel Hennes NYC Opening

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to make a style statement that revamps everyone’s idea of summer dressing. The model brought her latest look to H&M’s Hôtel Hennes opening on Tuesday night in New York City, alongside numerous stars, to celebrate Midsummer’s Eve. Arriving at the Hotel in the city’s Lower East Side neighborhood, the “My Body” author posed in a brown bodycon minidress. The warm weather-ready piece featured thin upper strings that created...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Janelle Monáe’s Sheer Roberto Cavalli Harness Gown Is a Sartorial Response to the Supreme Court at BET Awards 2022

Ever one for taking style risks, Janelle Monáe leaned on edgy style inspiration when choosing an outfit for the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, attending the award show in a sheer black skirt and a leather harness top. And the 36-year-old singer-actor used the radical fashion choice as a response to the current climate around women’s rights to their own bodies.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Artist Eleanor Tomlinson 'taken aback' by Queen's gratitude to Jubilee drawing

An artist whose sketch of the Queen and Paddington Bear went viral has received a Royal thank you for another Jubilee-themed picture she sent to the monarch. Eleanor Tomlinson, from East Yorkshire, gifted a print of a corgi wearing a crown to the Queen for her Platinum Jubilee ahead of the celebrations.
WWD

Natalie Portman Shimmers in Mini Celine Dress at ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Premiere in L.A.

Click here to read the full article. Natalie Portman made her return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in style. On Thursday, the actress attended the world premiere of her latest movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” wearing a glittering rose embroidered pink draped couture dress by Celine. She paired the look with heels from Jimmy Choo and jewelry by Anita Ko.More from WWDSydney Sweeney's Cotton On Body CampaignNatalie Portman, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson at 'Thor: Love and Thunder' L.A. PremierePhotos of the Costumes in 'Becoming Elizabeth' She wore her hair in a bun with dramatic eye makeup that seemed inspired by her hit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

H&M Shuts Down First and Largest Flagship in China

Click here to read the full article. SHANGHAI — Swedish fashion label H&M has closed its first flagship store in mainland China, located in downtown Shanghai’s busy commercial district Huaihai Road. The store officially closed on Friday. When visited on a Saturday morning, the three-story building had all its walls covered in white, and two H&M sign had been removed  while workers were busy packing racks of garments inside.More from WWDInside the Launch Party for H&M's Pop-up Hotel: Hotel HennesYear of Tiger Chinese New Year CampaignsPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion Collaboration The location was the world’s second-largest fast-fashion retailer’s...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Sarah Ferguson is a vision in an emerald green velvet and silk gown as she shows solidarity with Ukraine with yellow and blue pin at star-studded Filming Italy Festival 2022

Sarah Ferguson looked sensational in an emerald green gown as she attended the Filming Italy Festival 2022 red carpet in Santa Margherita di Pula on Sunday. The Duchess of York, 62, resembled a goddess in the velvet and silk dress, that showed off her lovely figure. She added a pair...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Plays With Prints, Colors & Dramatic Shoulders With Satin Sandals for Amazon Prime Red Carpet Event

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum colorfully arrived on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles for an Amazon Prime Video event. The supermodel supported her TV show “Making the Cut” with Tim Gunn. The star lit up the room in her most colorful outfit to date, posing for each photo like the pro model she is. Klum was red carpet red in a neon yellow high-neck top. The sheer top was wrapped around the model’s neck like a scarf, the rest of the fabric draping down the bodice all the way down to the skirt. It was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
WWD

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty Takes on the U.K.

Click here to read the full article. Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her vision for Pattern across the pond. The actor and entrepreneur is launching product in the U.K. in an exclusive partnership with Boots, starting on Wednesday. For Ross, the move was a natural extension of her accessible vision for textured hair care.More from WWDBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi Choi “The original dream for the brand was to be a global brand because I believe that the curly and textured community is one that spans across the globe,” she told...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

30K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy