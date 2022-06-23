ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Emmy Predictions: Variety Special (Live) – Could the Oscars Slap Away TikTok and the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9YsS_0gJwgm6U00

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE
Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB
To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES
For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: June 23, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

Cue the active debate about why the 94th Oscars will receive a nomination in this category, in which it has nabbed a slot every year since 2007. Was it an energetic, lively show from the hands of Will Packer and hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes? Or is it the infamous slapping of presenter Chris Rock by lead actor winner Will Smith that will nudge them in that direction?

Either way, the 15 contenders submitted (which will produce only three nominees in the category) will have a difficult time topping the 90s nostalgia that took place on Super Bowl Sunday. From producers Jesse Collins and Roc Nation, the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime show from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood is probably the one to beat in this race. How can any Hollywood native not vote for this iconic nostalgia-filled celebration — headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige — especially in a game won by the hometown Rams?

According to the social-media company TikTok, its event “For You, Paige,” which was developed in collaboration with creators worldwide and inspired by the musical theater community, garnered more than 40 million views on the platform. Though last year’s entry from the social media platform, “Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical,” came up short, there may be a pathway for creator Daniel Mertzlufft, along with the global app sensation, to make headway.

When it aired on Prime Video, the American Country Music Awards went on without a hitch from Las Vegas, with the power of Dolly Parton emceeing alongside co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. The ceremony that rewarded the likes of Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood has popped up in this space before, and it’s still a contender.

Anything Norman Lear touches must be considered a contender. With the first “Live in Front of a Studio Audience” outings, “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons,” winning in 2019, and “Good Times” and “All in the Family” landing noms in 2021, this edition is well within reach of another nomination.

Live from Las Vegas, the April ceremony hosted by Trevor Noah saw Jon Batiste receive the most noms with 11 and take home the most awards with five. After a pandemic postponement followed by a solid show, the Recording Academy should be able to sneak into the fray. However, its Emmy nominations are typically spotty and not always assured.

The sentimental factor and adoration for country star Naomi Judd may help the CMT “A River of Time Celebration” special sneak into the lineup.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub .

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The complete television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” (Showtime)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE:
RANK SERIES NETWORK
1 “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar And 50 Cent” CBS
2 “The Oscars” ABC
3 “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes” ABC
NEXT IN LINE
4 “Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration” CMT
5 “The 64th Annual Grammy Awards” CBS
6 “57th Academy of Country Music Awards” Amazon Prime Video
7 “For You, Paige” TikTok
8 “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022 With Ryan Seacrest ABC
9 “Annie Live!” NBC
10 “People’s Choice Awards” E!
UNRANKED CONTENDERS
“11th Annual NFL Honors” To be added
“2021 American Music Awards” To be added
“2021 MTV Video Music Awards” To be added
“2022 Billboard Music Awards” To be added
“2022 CMT Music Awards” To be added
“28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards” To be added
“Billboard Women In Music 2022” To be added
“Expo 2020 Dubai Opening Ceremony” To be added
“Iheartradio Music Awards 2022” To be added
“Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson To be added
“The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards” The CW
“The 55th Annual CMA Awards” To be added
“Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back” To be added
“Travis Barker’s House of Horrors” To be added
“Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11 (Great Performances) To be added

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes - Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.

  • The 74th Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, Sept. 12, and air on NBC.
More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown to Ground by LAPD Officer at Pro-Choice Protest: ‘We Are Not Free Until All of Us Are Free’

Click here to read the full article. “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights. A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

Click here to read the full article. Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday. She was 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR for diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She joined the company in 2015 to head publicity for its original movies arm and played a critical role in helping the streaming service forge into the world of awards seasons and theatrical distribution as it was looking to compete more...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christi Paul, CNN’s ‘New Day’ Weekend Anchor, Will Depart

Click here to read the full article. A lot of changes are taking place at CNN after the merger of its parent company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery, but this wasn’t one many people were anticipating. Christi Paul, who has been a regular presence on CNN’s weekend morning programs for nearly nine years, is leaving the news outlet, she announced on air Sunday morning. Paul has been with CNN and its sibling HLN since 2003, and has co-anchored “New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside Victor Blackwell and, more recently, Boris Sanchez. Her Sunday appearance on CNN will be her last. A rotating...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tamron Hall Wins Daytime Emmy Award in ‘Gothic Princess’ Dress & Hidden Heels

Click here to read the full article. Tamron Hall made her way to the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in a gothic-looking gown. The broadcast journalist and talk show host arrived at the 47th Annual Daytime Emmys amongst a slew of other stars at the Pasadena Convention Center in Los Angeles on Friday. and saw big names like Drew Barrymore and Michael Bolton. Hall won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host for “The Tamron Hall Show.” The TV personality wore a black floor-length tulle gown to the red carpet, appearing like a gothic princess. The gown had exaggerated tulle sleeves...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Eminem
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Paige
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Seth Meyers
Footwear News

Nancy Lee Grahn Makes Political Statement With Accessories at Daytime Emmy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Nancy Lee Grahn made a political statement in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade tonight on the red carpet at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The “General Hospital” actress, who was nominated for her supporting performance in the long-running ABC drama, accompanied her chic black suit and pointy heels with the words “Reproductive Freedom” stamped on her chest. Grahn, 66, also wore dangling silver earrings that read “Choice” and carried a sparkling bag emblazoned with “Bans Off Our Bodies.” She could also be seen wearing wristbands...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Drew Barrymore beams in a bright pink gown after her hit talk show takes home TWO gongs during the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena

Drew Barrymore had plenty to smile about as she attended the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on Friday. The 47-year-old Charlie's Angels star's hit daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, snagged two Emmys during the star-studded ceremony. Along with taking home some trophies of her own, Barrymore...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Iheartradio Music Awards#Academy Awards#Variety Awards Circuit#Awards Circuit Podcast#Awards Circuit Video
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune': Pat Sajak Suffers Embarrassing Loss at Daytime Emmys

The 2022 Daytime Emmys went down on Friday night, via live ceremony broadcast on CBS. One of the wildest facts to come out of the awards ceremony — which is now streaming via Paramount+ — was at the expense of game show icon Pat Sajak. As noticed by BuzzerBlog, Sajak suffered an embarrassing loss. Sajak was riding high going into the night, being as he was nominated twice in the same category, Outstanding Game Show Host, due to his work on both Wheel of Fortune and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. However, he did not win the category.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo ‘not engaged’ to boyfriend Dralin Carswell despite diamond ring

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and boyfriend Dralin Carswell sparked rumors they were engaged after the reality star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. However, a rep for the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum told Page Six that Thompson is not engaged and that the sparkler is “just a ring.” The 16-year-old’s new diamond ring was featured in a series of photos Page Six published Monday, in which Thompson’s sister, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, debuted her newborn twins. In the pics, the “Dancing With the Stars: Juniors” alum was seemingly not trying to hide her big rock as she swept...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Morgan Fairchild Cast on GENERAL HOSPITAL!

A very familiar face is going to be appearing in Port Charles the week of June 30. In their new issue, Soap Opera Digest is reporting that Morgan Fairchild is going to be appearing on GENERAL HOSPITAL as Haven de Havilland, the hostess of HOME & HEART who welcomes Sasha to her program to talk about Deception’s products.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Reveals Season 13 Premiere Date

We are still a few months away from the 13th season premiere of the popular CBS police procedural TV drama, Blue Bloods. However, today the popular network shares some exciting news as we wait, revealing the fall premiere date of the hit series. That’s right, the wait may be far...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Daytime Emmys: ‘General Hospital’ Takes Best Drama, ‘Kelly Clarkson’ Named Best Talk Show – Full Winners List

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s General Hospital — already the winningest sudser in daytime history – was named Outstanding Daytime Drama on Friday while The Kelly Clarkson Show took home the prize for Outstanding Talk Show at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The ceremony aired live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Jeopardy! won Best Game Show with new hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, while Mishael Morgan made history by becoming the first Black woman to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Daytime Drama for her work on The Young and the Restless.  The in-person ceremony at the...
NFL
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy