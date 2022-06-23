ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ethan Allen Says It's Well-Positioned Despite Declining Demand for Home Decor

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJRzS_0gJwglDl00

With experts predicting a slow decline in sales of home furnishings in the second half of the year, Farooq Kathwari, the chairman, CEO, and president of Ethan Allen, sees his company as somewhat insulated from the results of inflation and supply chain disruptions due to robust domestic production. He joined Cheddar News to give his take on the potential threat to the home decor industry overall. “It's not a surprise that as this COVID sort of has abated, people are now doing other things," he said. "So the demand is less but still relatively strong.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

'Tale of Two Labor Markets': Recession Fears Lead to Rescinding Job Offers

A growing number of companies are rescinding job offers as the outlook on the economy appears to dim. Companies including Twitter, RedFin, and Coinbase, as well as others in the insurance, retail marketing, consulting, and recruiting services sectors, have withdrawn offers in recent weeks, leaving workers scrambling to find jobs. Kathryn Minshew, CEO of the career development platform Muse, explains why this phenomenon is happening, and what workers can do if they're in this position. "What we're seeing right now is really a tale of two labor markets. It's very interesting if you crunch the data out there because there are many sectors of the economy where hiring is still incredibly competitive, where it is still very much a jobseeker's market, and in other sectors of the economy, particularly in big tech, in crypto, in certain startups, there is a pullback and either hiring freezes or job offers being rescinded," she said.
ECONOMY
Cheddar News

Forrester Survey Finds Customer Experience Declined In Past Year

If you have shopped either online or in-person in the past year and noticed a drop in your overall customer experience, then you are not alone. A survey conducted by research firm Forrester found the overall customer experience offered by brands and government agencies declined from April 2021 to April 2022. It also found the drop was largely due to the ongoing challenges companies face, like staffing shortages and supply chain delays. Rick Parrish, research director at Forrester, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Inflation-busting NY couple with nine children who own their own home and have zero debt spend just $364 a month by growing their own vegetables, buying in bulk and shopping with restaurant supply stores

A frugal couple with nine children who own their home in upstate New York, have zero debt and spend just $364 a month, say they're coping with the nation's record-high inflation by doing what they've always done: not spending money. The Shillito family of Burnt Hill, New York, grow fruits...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ethan Allen
pymnts

Mars Wants to Turn M&Ms into NFTs

Candymaker Mars Inc. has filed for an NFT trademark for its M&M brand, the latest food company hoping to bring its product into the metaverse. Trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis shared the news of the application Friday (June 24) on Twitter, saying that the application involves “NFTs and digital tokens, virtual candy and snacks.”
FOOD & DRINKS
CNN

Just keep your returns: Stores weigh paying you not to bring back unwanted items

The chaotic mix of record fuel prices and an unending supply chain crisis have retailers considering the unthinkable: Instead of returning your unwanted items, just keep them. In recent weeks, some of the biggest store chains, including Target (TGT) , Walmart, (WMT) Gap (GPS) , American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) and others have reported in their latest earnings calls that they have too much inventory of stuff ranging from workout clothes, spring-time jackets and hoodies to garden furniture and bulky kids’ toys. It’s costing them tons of money to store it.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

This Company Has The Worst Reputation In America

Public reputation is essential for any big business. It takes years of hard work and good decision making for a business to build a positive reputation. But only one mistake can tarnish that perception forever. The company with the worst reputation in America is The Trump Organization. Some of the most well-known businesses in America […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s Racing Against the Clock in Takeover Talks

Click here to read the full article. Time is running out on the three weeks Kohl’s and Franchise Group have to exclusively negotiate a deal, and reports suggest the Vitamin Shoppe owner wants to pay less to take over the department store chain. Retail’s fortunes have rapidly declined since Kohl’s agreed to Franchise Group’s $60-a-share offer valuing the Menomonee Falls, Wisc. company at $7.4 billion. Though the duo on June 6 said they’d set aside 21 days to hammer out a firm agreement, Walmart and Target‘s first-quarter earnings misses sent shockwaves through the sector, rattling investors and sparking new questions about...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Jobs Where Wages Are Growing the Fastest

With many states reporting record-low unemployment rates, the U.S. labor market may be the tightest it has ever been. As a result, workers are empowered to seek out higher-paying jobs, and every month, millions of Americans are quitting to do just that.  While employers across the U.S. are raising wages to attract talent and hold […]
ECONOMY
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
361K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy