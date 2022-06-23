ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

AIDs org chief: Food crisis will cause ‘millions of extra deaths’ globally

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQIou_0gJwgjSJ00
Tweet

Executive Director of the Global Fund to Fight Aids, Tuberculosis and Malaria, Peter Sands, warned of the devastating effects a food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine could have on the world.

In an interview with AFP, Sands talked about the increased risks of diseases when individuals are malnourished, a side effect that could lead to millions of deaths.

“I think we’ve probably already begun our next health crisis. It’s not a new pathogen but it means people who are poorly nourished will be more vulnerable to the existing diseases,” Sands told the outlet while at a G20 health minister meeting.

“I think the combined impact of infectious diseases and the food shortages and the energy crisis… we can be talking about millions of extra deaths because of this,” he added.

The concern of a food crisis comes as Russia has set up a blockade at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports. This is preventing any grain from leaving the country.

Ukraine is known as the “breadbasket of Europe” for how much grain it produces and exports, with the blockade capable of causing massive food shortages around the world.

Russia’s invasion has already directly impacted the ability of thousands of Ukrainians civilians to obtain food.

Tackling the food crisis is imperative to combating tuberculosis, Sands said, with undernutrition the leading risk factor for the disease.

Sands said the illness does not get as much attention because it is a “poor person pandemic.”

“It is the poor person pandemic and because of that, it hasn’t attracted the same amount of investment in research and development,” Sands said. “This is a tragedy because this is a disease we know how to prevent, how to cure, we know how to get rid of.”

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns

The global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine will kill millions by leaving the hungriest more vulnerable to infectious diseases, potentially triggering the world's next health catastrophe, the head of a major aid organisation has warned. The health expert said solving the food crisis was now paramount in aiding the treatment of the world's second-deadliest infectious disease.  
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Crisis#Food Shortages#Aids#Russia#Europe#The Global Fund#Afp#G20#Ukrainians
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Daily Beast

Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commentary from the women who were closest to the authoritarian’s oligarchs. What they have to say isn’t particularly shocking, but it’s certainly further evidence that the world is in peril from a man willing to do anything, to anyone, to achieve his own ends.
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Dangerously high levels' of toxic forever chemicals have been found in drinking water of communities surrounding US military bases, new report reveals

Toxic 'forever chemicals' have been detected at 'dangerously high levels' in the drinking water of communities near US Department of Defense (DoD) installations, reveals a new report from the Environmental Working Group (EWG). Several types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), which are chemicals used in products that resists heat,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
travelnoire.com

The CDC releases the latest travel advisory risk updates

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released travel advisory updates for several countries. The most notable change is two European countries, Romania and Sweden. Both countries, previously classified as a Level 3- High Risk with the rest of the European Union, are now at a Level 2- Moderate. Just as noteworthy, both Botswana and Cape Verde, two countries in Africa, moved to Level 3- High Risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Daily

Mysterious Disease Is Killing Hundreds In Australia

The death of a 31-year-old woman last year has been attributed to Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS), a condition that may be causing hundreds of people to die annually in the Australian state of Victoria. Advertising executive Catherine Keane died in her sleep last July while living with two friends...
HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

611K+
Followers
73K+
Post
461M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy