‘Church Girls’ Comedy Starring ‘Hacks’ Megan Stalter In Works At HBO Max & A24

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Megan Stalter , one of the breakout stars of HBO Max ’s Hacks, is fronting a new comedy in development by HBO Max and A24 .

The streaming platform and A24 are developing a pilot for Church Girls , a comedy created, executive produced by and starring Stalter, inspired by her true-life experiences. The half-hour comedy follows Beth Parker, played by Stalter, a 20-year-old Christian closeted lesbian as she wrestles with her sexuality, and faith in God, while entering adulthood in suburban Ohio.

The project is co-produced by HBO Max and A24. Gabe Liedman and Mackenzie Roussos also executive produce for Range Media Partners, along with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Stalter can currently be seen in her scene-stealing role of Kayla, the lovably frustrating assistant to talent agent Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) in the second season of HBO Max’s Hacks. She can also be seen as a guest star on Peacock’s reboot of Queer As Folk , and upcoming, in her first leading role, in the indie dark comedy Cora Bora from director Hannah Pearl Utt. That film follows Stalter as Cora, a struggling musician who goes home to Portland to try to win back her girlfriend. She’ll also be seen in the upcoming Daisy Ridley film Sometimes I Think About Dying, from director Rachel Lambert.

Stalter is repped by UTA, Range Media Partners and Jackoway Austen.

ComicBook

Everything Coming to Netflix and Other Streaming Services This Weekend (June 24)

Believe it or not, the weekend is already upon us. That means a couple days of well-earned relaxation for some, an exciting time to be out and about for others, and brand new streaming content for everyone. The arrival of the weekend is bringing new movies and TV shows to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, and Prime Video, giving streaming subscribers plenty to sit down and enjoy over the next couple of days.
TV SHOWS
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Fans Call for Cancelation Over Video + Donna, Miss Kitty, & Crystal Speak Out

Ceaser said the fallout with his daughter broke his heart. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is used to having controversial moments on and off of the show. Oftentimes his drama centers around his love life and the struggles of being a businessman. However, his fallout with his daughter had everyone talking. Fans were shocked after Cheyenne accused Ceaser of beating her. They were divided on if they believed her or not. However, Cheyenne stood firm. And her mother Crystal hopped on social media to have her back. Ceaser denied that he was violent towards his daughter. He held a press conference and announced he had plans to sue Crystal for defamation. Ceaser said it was important that he fought for his image.
Deadline

Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet – Photo Gallery

Click here to read the full article. The Daytime Emmy Awards are getting in full swing Friday at the Pasadena Civic Center, where awards will be presented in 14 marquee categories celebrating the best in daytime TV. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner are hosting the 49th annual honors, which are being broadcast live tonight beginning at 6 ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The red carpet opened with the likes of Susan Lucci, National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences president and CEO Adam Sharp, Cynthia Watros, Deidre Hall, Nancy Lee Grahn, Kelly Monaco, Cassandra Creech, Finola Hughes and more. General...
Deadline

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Legal Battle Not Over; ‘Aquaman’ Star Formally Announces Appeal, If She Can Pay Up

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s multimillion-dollar defamation suit against Amber Heard is over, but not really over if the Aquaman actress can pay a pricey bond. In a short and sometimes tense hearing Friday morning in Judge Penney Azcarate’s Fairfax, VA courtroom, a final judgment in the explicit and high-profile civil trial that ended June 1 was presented and entered into the docket (read it here). However, in a contentious back and forth with Azcarate, Heard’s main attorney Elaine Bredehoft sought to set a briefing schedule and more for a proposed appeal for her client. Azcarate bluntly told...
Deadline

Mark Fleischman, Former Studio 54 Owner, Planning Assisted Suicide In Europe

Click here to read the full article. The man who once ruled New York City nightlife has told a media outlet that he plans to end the party in July. Mark Fleischman, who owned Manhattan’s Studio 54, once the world’s most exclusive club, is now 82 and confined to a wheelchair. He told the New York Post that he plans to use the Swiss nonprofit assisted suicide group Dignitas to end his life on July 13. The group helps assisted suicides with a lethal dose of barbiturates after a lengthy screening process. “I can’t walk, my speech is f–ked up and I...
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
Deadline

‘Happening’ Director Audrey Diwan On Roe V Wade: “I Never Imagined That Such A Big Democracy Could Accept This” — Guest Column

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: French filmmaker and screenwriter Audrey Diwan is the director of Venice Golden Lion-winning abortion drama Happening (L’Evénément). Adapted from celebrated French writer Annie Ernaux’s autobiographical novel of the same name, it follows the emotionally harrowing and physically perilous battle of a brilliant literature student to obtain an abortion in 1963, some 12 years before it was made legal in France. The film’s unexpectedly timely U.S. release by IFC Films in May coincided with news via a leaked document that the Supreme Court was on the verge of overturning the landmark 1973...
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' spelling error does not go unnoticed by fans

Jeopardy! has a long history of punishing contestants for small mistakes, but on Wednesday, it was the show itself which made the mistake. Less than a week after contestant Sadie Goldberger was disqualified for an illegible answer which seemed pretty legible to quite a few viewers, the show's production team made a typo in the Final Jeopardy! clue.
Deadline

Deadline

