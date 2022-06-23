ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Patinkin & Kathryn Grody To Star In ‘Seasoned’ Showtime Comedy Pilot

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Showtime has given a green light to Seasoned , a half-hour comedy pilot starring real-life husband and wife Mandy Patinkin (Homeland ) and Kathryn Grody ( The Lemon Sisters ).

Co-created and co-written by writer-director Ewen Wright and their son Gideon Grody-Patinkin, Seasoned is a scripted comedy inspired by the couple’s real life and relationship. Per the logline, it “follows the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody – roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.”

JAX Media is producing the project for Showtime, with pilot production set for July in New York City.

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” said Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.”

Seasoned is executive produced by Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, Isabel Richardson, Ewen Wright, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody. The pilot will be directed by Ewen Wright and produced by Jake Fuller.

Patinkin has been nominated for seven Emmys, including four for his role as Saul Berenson on the acclaimed Showtime series Homeland . He won the Emmy for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for his work on Chic ago Hope , for which he also received a SAG Award nomination. In addition, Patinkin won a Tony for Best Featured Actor in Evita and has received two other Tony nominations along with seven Drama Desk noms. Recent credits include The Good Fight, Life Itself and Wonder.

Grody’s honors include a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance for her play, A Mom’s Life, an Obie for Outstanding Featured Actress in Top Girls and an Obie for best ensemble performance in The Marriage Of Bette and Boo. Recent stage credits include A Model Apartment and 20th Century Blues. Her screen credits include My Bodyguard, Reds, The Big Fix, Quick Change, Limbo and Men With Guns.

