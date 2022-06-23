'Like the Kickstarter of Crypto': This Company Launched a Crowdfunding Platform for Blockchain Projects

Click here to read the full article. TelevisaUnivision had something to sell in this year’s TV upfront market that many of its English-language counterparts did not: growing linear audiences. The Spanish-language media giant has finished its upfront negotiations and expects to see rising volume of advance commitments for its advertising, according to a person familiar with the matter. This person says TelevisaUnivision anticipates a double-digit-percentage increase in volume, with CPMs, or the cost of reaching 1,000 viewers, rising as much as 8% to 9%. Like other TV networks in the midst of selling upfront inventory this year, TelevisaUnivision noted significant advertiser interest...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 MINUTES AGO