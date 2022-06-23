New comic book celebrates America's first two-time Medal of Honor recipient

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) has continued its popular and long-running series of comic books that details the lives and heroism of Medal of Honor recipients. The latest comic is about America's first two-time recipient of the military's highest award.

Tom Custer served under his brother, Gen. George Custer in the union army during the Civil War. During the war, he distinguished himself by charging the ramparts and leaping over obstacles on his horse to capture a rebel encampment at Namozine Church in April of 1865.

Custer again distinguished himself during the Battle of Sailor's Creek in which he captured the enemy's flag despite being shot in the face. Custer was later decorated for both actions, with two separate Medals of Honor.

Photo credit Courtesy of AUSA

Custer went on to participate in expeditions and campaigns against the American Indians and was killed with his older and younger brothers during the Little Big Horn campaign of 1876.

The comic book, which can be read for free on AUSA's website brings together some of the most talented comic book artists, writers, and colorists from big-name publishers such as Marvel and DC.

