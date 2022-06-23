ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

New comic book celebrates America's first two-time Medal of Honor recipient

By Jack Murphy
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zx9Cs_0gJwg3fA00

The Association of the United States Army (AUSA) has continued its popular and long-running series of comic books that details the lives and heroism of Medal of Honor recipients. The latest comic is about America's first two-time recipient of the military's highest award.

Tom Custer served under his brother, Gen. George Custer in the union army during the Civil War. During the war, he distinguished himself by charging the ramparts and leaping over obstacles on his horse to capture a rebel encampment at Namozine Church in April of 1865.

Custer again distinguished himself during the Battle of Sailor's Creek in which he captured the enemy's flag despite being shot in the face. Custer was later decorated for both actions, with two separate Medals of Honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00V0OM_0gJwg3fA00
Photo credit Courtesy of AUSA

Custer went on to participate in expeditions and campaigns against the American Indians and was killed with his older and younger brothers during the Little Big Horn campaign of 1876.

The comic book, which can be read for free on AUSA's website brings together some of the most talented comic book artists, writers, and colorists from big-name publishers such as Marvel and DC.

Want to get more connected to the stories and resources Connecting Vets has to offer? Click here to sign up for our weekly newsletter. Reach Jack Murphy: jack@connectingvets.com or @JackMurphyRGR .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy