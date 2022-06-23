ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers Series, Based on Unfinished Edith Wharton Novel, Ordered at Apple

By Ryan Schwartz
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago
Apple TV+ is headed to the Gilded Age with an as-yet-untitled drama based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel The Buccaneers .

Kristine Froseth ( The Society ), Alisha Boe ( 13 Reasons Why ) and Josie Totah ( Saved by the Bell ) are set to star in the eight-episode series, which hails from writer Katherine Jakeways ( Tracey Ullman’s Show ). It centers on “a group of fun-loving young American girls who exploded into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash,” according to the official logline. “Sent to secure husbands and titles, the Buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that — and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning.”

Froseth will take on the role of Nan St. George, while Boe and Totah will play Conchita Closson and Mabel Elmsworth, respectively. Rounding out the ensemble are Aubri Ibrag ( Dive Club ) as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse ( The Outpost ) as Jinny St. George, and Mia Threapleton ( Shadows ) as Honoria Marable.

Jakeways serves as an executive producer, alongside Beth Willis ( Doctor Who ), George Faber ( National Treasure ) and lead director Susanna White ( Generation Kill ). Production is currently underway in Scotland.

The Buccaneers was previously adapted as a limited series, which aired on the BBC and PBS in 1995. That version featured Carla Gugino ( The Haunting of Hill House ) as Nan and Mira Sorvino ( Shining Vale ) as Conchita.

