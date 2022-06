When he first boarded a plane, bound for the United States, it was December 2001 and President Fernando de la Rúa was leaving the Casa Rosada by helicopter. Gastón Heredia, from Tucuman, was 15 at the time, didn’t fully understand the outburst, but knew the family’s decision had been made. He did not imagine that he had come out of a hurricane to enter the others. That devastating Wilma pass awaited him in Miami and, indeed, time dominated.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO