Mom accused of leaving 4 kids in motel room during shopping trip

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother was arrested last week after police said she left her four children alone in a motel room while she went to Walmart. 34-year-old Korin Heinzman has been charged with child abandonment.

According to an affidavit, on June 20, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Motel Super 8 on Interstate 20 for a welfare check. The front desk clerk told police the residents of a room had not paid for their stay and needed to leave.

Officers then went to the room, but no one answered the door. Later, a woman identified as Heinzman approached and said she’d left the room to go to the store and that one of her children had called to let her know the police were outside their door. The mother said she’d left her four children, ages seven, five, two, and 10 months alone in the room for about 35 minutes.

The officer stated Heinzman’s actions exposed her young children to an “unreasonable” risk of harm. She was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where she was later released on a $2,500 bond.

