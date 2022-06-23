ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Salute from the Shore reveals flight schedule for 2022 event

By WMBF News Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Plans are coming into focus for a popular July 4th celebration along the Grand Strand. Salute from the Shore announced its 2022 flight scheduled on Thursday. The...

Day 2 - Savannah to Myrtle Beach

Yesterday was all Interstate-95 driving and stressful in spots. Today was all back county and country roads and it was relaxing and enjoyable. Leaving Savannah and heading north took me over that really high bridge I photographed last night on the cruise and I was immediately in South Carolina. Being in no hurry, I took a ride off my route and headed for Hilton Head. My plan was to drive down the beach strip and see how things had changed since the last time I was there. I think that was almost 20 years ago. Unfortunately my GPS didn't cooperate and took me the some city building in Hilton Head which was nowhere near the beach. Leaving there I realized I was going the wrong way and ended up at a Wildlife Preserve. That was a bust, basically only a campground, had no palace to park and no trail markings. As I left and was ready to continue to the beach there was a 3 mile traffic backup so I headed off the island. I found the quaint little town of Bluffinton, where there was a lot of activity, including tons of motorcyclists. Looks like a place I would like to.
11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
Road closures in Myrtle Beach start Monday for construction

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Starting on Monday, three roads will be closed for construction in Myrtle Beach. According to a Facebook post from the city, the roads that will be closed throughout the week for milling and paving include:. Sessions Street - from Highway 15 to the end.
Four Minority-Owned Businesses Receive Free Chamber Memberships

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.—Four minority-owned small businesses in the Myrtle Beach area have been selected by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce (MBACC) to receive complimentary chamber membership for one year. The business owners are:. Lisa Coombs, Kirky Entertainment and Event Planning, an African American and woman-owned business;. Tena...
Summer travel soaring at North Central West Virginia Airport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Summer travel season is off to a strong start at North Central West Virginia Airport, according to Director Rick Rock. Flights to Destin, Florida, and Myrtle Beach, which began at the end of May, have been full of vacationing West Virginians headed for the sand and surf, Rock said.
Crews respond to outside fire on Highway 501

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews have an outside fire under control in Myrtle Beach Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 2:36 p.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 501. Officials added the fire was less than an acre in size. No injuries were reported.
Conway Riverfest brings fellowship, 'a great time'

Horry County had an early taste of Independence Day festivities at Conway Riverfest 2022, where boats, goats and Jello jumping combined with patriotic fireworks and live music for a day-long event. Dozens of vendors from across the county lined the area around the Conway Marina, selling a variety of goods...
Group of ducklings rescued from storm drain in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Some ducklings were rescued from a storm drain in Horry County early Friday. The Horry County Animal Care Center said the ducklings got stuck in a drain near the Walgreens across from Ocean Lakes Family Campground after being separated from their mother. A total of...
5 Hotels and Motels to Avoid in Myrtle Beach, SC

Dani is a writer and actress who loves to learn and share tips and information to help others. She hails from South Carolina. Have you been searching for an affordable hotel or motel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina? You're not alone. The price of lodging in Myrtle Beach can be unbelievable, especially in the summertime. That can lead you to look for the best deals possible. However, as a Myrtle Beach local, I can honestly tell that you get what you pay for.
Commemoration Cupcakes: Best Places in Myrtle Beach

For a departure from birthday cake, how about cupcakes? Sure, it’s the same basic premise, but the world of possibilities is endless. Plus, cupcakes allow you to enjoy more than one. There are places in Myrtle Beach that have perfected them. If you’re on the Grand Strand to celebrate...
