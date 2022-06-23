Meet the Dane County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jason

Elizabeth “Betty” Mary (Wedl) Teed earned her angel wings on June 22nd, 2022, where she passed peacefully at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She was born on January 10th, 1928, in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin to Roman and Mary (Werner) Wedl. Betty was baptized at St. Mary Magdeline’s Church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. She was a High School graduate from Johnson Creek High School in 1946. Betty married Roger Teed shortly after on July 1st, 1950 at St. Mary Magdeline’s church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. The two had four children, Russell, Jerome, Patrick and Patricia. Betty later became the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
