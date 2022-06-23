Meet the Dane County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jason

Robert Curtis Brewer, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mazomanie on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born in Madison on Apr. 16, 1943, to the late Guerdon and Helen (Curtis) Brewer. Upon his graduation from Cuba City High School; class of 1962 he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in Hawaii, Japan and Myrtle Beach. Robert was united in marriage to Nancy Sobek on Apr. 26, 1969; she preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2011. Robert worked for the railroads for a short time before starting a 30-year career with the VA working in the engineering department until his retirement at age 55. In retirement, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and time spent at the family cabin in Vernon County.

