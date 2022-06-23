ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Meet the Dane County Humane Society Pet of the Week: Jason

Channel 3000
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can learn more about Jason and all of the...

www.channel3000.com

nbc15.com

Eugster’s Farm invites public to explore its beauty at Lavender Days

STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The public was invited to Eugster’s Farm Sunday to explore their beautiful lavender fields. During Lavender Days, guests can walk or ride a tractor over to the robust fields. Afterward, they can enjoy the petting farm, orchards and other wildflowers the farm grows. CFO Jacob...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Community members greet refugee families at Olin Park picnic celebration

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Community members enjoyed food from all over the world while welcoming refugees Sunday afternoon at a picnic celebration. During the Refugees Community Picnic, the public was invited to an international potluck luncheon at Olin Park where they could meet with and welcome refugee families to Madison.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Deer ticks and your pets: What you should know

MADISON, Wis. –– Ticks are no strangers to Wisconsin. It's important in the summer to watch out for deer ticks. Whether you are in the deep woods or your own backyard, this tiny bug can be a big threat to your pet. "They can be anywhere from tall...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Art League to auction off locally made “Heart Arts” for Ukraine

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - It never takes much to show some heart for people in need. The Rock County Historical Society will host “Artrageous Wednesday” on June 29, with more than 30 locally painted “thank you” hearts that were displayed throughout the city will be auctioned off. Heart ornaments that were hung on Christmas trees during the RCHS Holiday Tree Shows will be auctioned as well.
fortatkinsononline.com

Heritage Country Meats holds grand opening

Heritage Country Meats hosted a variety of family-friendly and community-based activities during its grand opening Saturday. Along with free food and giveaways provided by the company, event-goers were treated to free ice cream cones and sundaes served by the Fort Atkinson FFA Alumni organization and the Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery shared samples of its Gouda and Sark cheeses.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
MyStateline.com

Hidden Gem Events Space in Clinton, WI

We’re taking a look inside Hickory Wood Events, a beautiful new event space in Clinton, WI. You can find them on Facebook and Instagram @hickorywoodevents.
CLINTON, WI
nbc15.com

Silver Alert issued for 92-year-old Madison man with dementia

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man last seen in Madison who has dementia. According to Madison Police, Jampa Gagyanpontsang left his home on the Southwest side of Madison at approximately 8 a.m. Friday and hasn’t been seen since then. He is 92-years-old and doesn’t drive, but does walk well. He also does not speak English.
MADISON, WI
101 WIXX

Parker Kruse’s Body Recovered Along Wisconsin River

GRANT COUNTY, WI (WSAU) — Nearly one year after he went under the water trying to save a drowning boater, the body of Parker Kruse has been found. A group of canoers along the Wisconsin River reported human remains on a sandbar in Grant County on Saturday afternoon and called the Sheriff’s Office.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crews contain fire at Arlington Agricultural Research Station, no injuries reported

ARLINGTON, Wis. — Fire crews responded to a fire at the Arlington Agricultural Research Station Sunday afternoon. Columbia County Sheriff’s officials said multiple crews were sent to the incident. Michael Peters, who is the Director of Agriculture Research at UW-Madison, shared in a press conference that no people or animals were injured as a result of the fire. “In that...
ARLINGTON, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit Fire Department urges public to leave fireworks to experts

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of Independence Day, the Beloit Fire Department is reminding everyone to enjoy the Fourth of July safely. The fire department is recommending that the public not use any fireworks and to consider safer alternatives to celebrate. According to the BFD, class III fireworks may be...
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

Woman will forever live with chronic Lyme Disease

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Boone County Occupational Therapist who helps people with chronic illnesses find herself as the patient fighting a potentially debilitating disease. Every Four of July, Denise Nichols marks another year since being diagnosed with Lyme Disease. It is spread from mouse to tick and through the bite of a tick into the humans blood stream. There are two different types of Lyme’s: Lyme arthritis and Lyme neuroborreliosis.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Channel 3000

Elizabeth “Betty” Mary Teed

Elizabeth “Betty” Mary (Wedl) Teed earned her angel wings on June 22nd, 2022, where she passed peacefully at Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She was born on January 10th, 1928, in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin to Roman and Mary (Werner) Wedl. Betty was baptized at St. Mary Magdeline’s Church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. She was a High School graduate from Johnson Creek High School in 1946. Betty married Roger Teed shortly after on July 1st, 1950 at St. Mary Magdeline’s church in Johnson Creek, Wisconsin. The two had four children, Russell, Jerome, Patrick and Patricia. Betty later became the proud grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
WHITEWATER, WI
Channel 3000

Robert Curtis Brewer

Robert Curtis Brewer, age 79, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Mazomanie on Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was born in Madison on Apr. 16, 1943, to the late Guerdon and Helen (Curtis) Brewer. Upon his graduation from Cuba City High School; class of 1962 he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving in Hawaii, Japan and Myrtle Beach. Robert was united in marriage to Nancy Sobek on Apr. 26, 1969; she preceded him in death on Sept. 17, 2011. Robert worked for the railroads for a short time before starting a 30-year career with the VA working in the engineering department until his retirement at age 55. In retirement, he enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing and time spent at the family cabin in Vernon County.
MAZOMANIE, WI
nbc15.com

Multiple agencies fight structure fire at UW Agricultural Research Station

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deforest Fire Department responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a barn on fire at the Arlington Research Station and multiple other local fire departments followed quickly to assist, UW Police said. DeForest Fire crews were dispatched around 4 p.m. and more than a dozen agencies responded...
ARLINGTON, WI

