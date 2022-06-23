ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan to get $29K from Carnival Cruises for data breach

By Iz Martin
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 45 attorneys general on securing a $1.25 million multi-state settlement with Carnival Cruise Lines.

The settlement comes from a 2019 data breach that involved around 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide.

Michigan will receive $29,016.47 from the settlement, and 3,817 Michiganders were impacted by the breach.

Carnival publicly reported the data breach in March 2020, which an unauthorized actor gained access to certain Carnival employee e-mail accounts.

The breach included names, addresses, passport numbers, driver’s license numbers, payment card information, health information and even some Social Security Numbers.

Carnival was aware of the breach as of May 2019, around 10 months before the breach was reported.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues in securing more than a million dollars from Carnival related to this data breach,” Nessel said. “Just as important are the new policies Carnival agreed to, which will better protect their employees’ and customers’ personal information. We must ensure large companies and corporations prioritize data security just as they would profits.”

Under the settlement, Carnival has agreed to a the following provisions:

  • implementation and maintenance of a breach response and notification plan;
  • email security training requirements for employees, including dedicated phishing exercises;
  • multi-factor authentication for remote email access;
  • password policies and procedures requiring the use of strong, complex passwords, password rotation, and secure password storage;
  • maintenance of enhanced behavior analytics tools to log and monitor potential security events on the company’s network; and
  • consistent with past data breach settlements, undergoing an independent information security assessment.

The other attorneys general to join include Alaska, Colorado, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WNEM

Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Michigan

(Stacker) - The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan to destroy some infant blood spots in fight over consent

Michigan has agreed to destroy more than 3 million dried blood spots taken from babies and kept in storage. It's all part of a partial settlement in an ongoing lawsuit over consent and privacy in the digital age. Hospitals routinely prick the heels of newborns to draw blood to check for more than 50 rare diseases.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

This Michigan Winery is the Best in the State

Michigan has a range of great wineries, and summer is the perfect time to road trip across the state to experience some wine tasting. If you’re wondering the top winery in Michigan to visit this season, the folks at Yelp have analyzed the platform’s databases to determine the top-rated wineries in each state.
MICHIGAN STATE
muskegonchannel.com

2022 Miss Michigan's Outstanding Teen Highlight Video

The official highlight / shortened version of the Miss Michigan's Outstanding Teen 2022 from us at the Muskegon Channel for you to witness amazing women from our state. Previously Pay-Per-View live. The Miss Michigan's Outstanding Teen Scholarship Program selects the representative for the state of Michigan in Miss America's Outstanding...
MICHIGAN STATE
wrif.com

These Michigan Counties Are the Healthiest in the State

Summer is a great time to get healthy, especially with warm weather in Michigan making it easier to work out in the great outdoors. If you’ve ever wondered how healthy Michigan is compared to other states, a new study gives some insight into our health rating and the healthiest areas of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
#Carnival Cruises#Data Breach#Carnival Cruise Lines#Social Security Numbers
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
deadlinedetroit.com

Beaumont-Spectrum health clarifies controversial post-Roe abortion guidance

Beaumont-Spectrum health has clarified its role as an abortion provider following backlash over reported plans to discontinue performing the procedure unless a mother's life is in imminent danger. In a Saturday statement, the state's largest hospital system indicated it has long only performed medically necessary abortions and said it would...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WLNS

Planned Parenthood of MI reacts to Roe v. Wade decision

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Planned Parenthood of Michigan (PPMI) held a press conference in light of the United States Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. PPMI President & CEO Paula Thornton Greear and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sarah Wallett spoke at the event. Thornton Greear said that abortions are still legal in […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

LIV Golf heads to Oregon, where local officials aren’t happy

Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf is getting a chilly reception in Oregon, its first stop in the United States. This coming week, the series, which is paying enormous signing fees for players like Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, descends on Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in tiny North Plains, nestled in the rolling hills west of Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
Club 93.7

The Best and Biggest 4th of July Fireworks Displays in Michigan for 2022

The Fourth of July Holiday is next weekend and here are the best places to watch some fireworks in Michigan. Get ready for the sweet aroma of gunpowder as fireworks will be lighting up the sky next weekend throughout Michigan. Obviously, there is no shortage of displays to watch, whether it be a huge show in Detroit or watching Druncle Randy trying to light three mortars at once with his cigarette.
MICHIGAN STATE
