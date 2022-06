MONT BELVIEU/BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are assisting Mont Belvieu Police in searching for a suspect accused of murdering his estranged wife and then fleeing the scene. Osvaldo Rodriguez, 41, is charged with Murder in the shooting death of his estranged wife, Magdalena, 41, at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday at her home in the 10200 block of Krystine in the Crown Colony subdivision in Mont Belvieu, according to Mont Belvieu Police Chief Jimmy Ellison. She was flown to a Houston hospital where she died. Chief Ellison says the couple was going through a divorce.

