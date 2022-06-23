ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

Ben Franklin Johnson

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE - Ben Franklin Johnson, 91, of Blountville, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ben and Susie (Rasnake) Johnson. Ben proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean...

Kingsport Times-News

William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr.

KINGSPORT - William “Bill” Gordon Jones, Sr., 78, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022, of complications from a stroke. He was born March 29, 1944, in Sullivan County, TN to the late James and Luna Luster Jones and spent his entire life here. William was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

James David Archer

James David Archer, 83, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by family at Holston Valley Hospital following a lengthy illness. He was born July 22, 1938, in Hawkins County. A loving husband, dad and papaw, James enjoyed spending time with his family, working in the yard and watching westerns....
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

George Allen Hufnagle

WEBER CITY - George Allen Hufnagle, 60, of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25,2022 at Johnson City Medical Center. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. George worked at Cap Snap/Potolla Packaging for 21 years prior working for Holston View Cemetery.
WEBER CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Jack H. Livesay

ROGERSVILLE - Jack H. Livesay, age 101, of Rogersville, stepped into Heaven on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in the 91st Calvary Mechanized Infantry during World War II while in Italy. Founded by his father Walter Livesay, Jack was owner and operator of Rogersville Milling Company from 1962 to 1997. He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Mossie Rhea Livesay, parents Walter and Elizabeth Testerman Livesay, sisters Eula Shipley, Undean Livesay, Katherine Price, Peggy Faivre, brothers Oscar Livesay and Robert Livesay, great grandson Zachary Livesay.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Shirley E. Moore

KINGSPORT - Shirley E. Moore, 86, of Kingsport entered her heavenly home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Leona Hite; her brother, J. Fred Hite and sister, Peggy Hughes. Shirley is survived by...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Lewis Edward Tunnell

CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Lewis was a 1960 graduate of Church Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. During high school he played football and baseball and following his school years he played semi-pro baseball with the Church Hill Merchants. Lewis was proud to have served in the United States Army Reserves with the 844th Engineers and the 639th Transportation. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 38 years of service. Lewis attended First Baptist Church of Church Hill. In his leisure time, he enjoyed all sports, especially golf; and also took great pride in gardening and sharing with others. He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers Athletics fan. Most of all, Lewis was a very loving, kind and generous man, who will be greatly missed by all who love him.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Debra Hensley

GATE CITY - Debra Hensley, 62, of Gate City, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Wayne Neal

KINGSPORT - Wayne Neal, 71, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at his home following a lengthy illness. Wayne was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. He served with the U.S. Army in the 25th infantry in Vietnam and was retired from the US Postal Service. Wayne loved riding motorcycles.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Winnie Gillespie Ledford

JOHNSON CITY - Winnie Gillespie Ledford, 82, of Johnson City, passed peacefully away on June 22, 2022. Winnie was a native of Kingsport, and the daughter of the late Bryan Boroughs Gillespie and Georgia Belle Lee Gillespie McClellan. She was a 1959 graduate of Lynn View High School, Kingsport, and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nila Jane Gibson

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nila Jane Gibson, 75, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia lost her battle with cancer on Friday, June 24, 2022 and went to be with the Lord. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 pm, Monday, June 27, 2022 at West End Baptist Church in Big Stone Gap. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Kevin Taylor officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 am at the Glencoe Cemetery. For the complete obituary go to royagreenfuneralhome.com. Roy A. Green Funeral Home is serving the Gibson family.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Joann Wade Salyer

Joann Wade Salyer, 80, arrived in heaven on June 24th, 2022. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 12:00-2:00pm on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home-Kingsport. Joann’s funeral will be held at 2:00pm, with Pastor Phil Whittemore officiating. A graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park following the funeral service.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Orge Patton Phillips

Orge Patton Phillips, 79, of Old Blairs Gap Road, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 17, 2022. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Walkers Fork Church Cemetery, with Pastor Preston Patrick officiating. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Terry E. Thompson

KINGSPORT - Terry E. Thompson, 64, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00 pm with Pastor Geno Fletcher...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabeth Carpenter Bass

ROGERSVILLE - Elizabeth Carpenter Bass, age 96, of Rogersville passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Signature Health Care of Rogersville following a brief illness. She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Lee Bass, parents Clarence and Effie Pease Carpenter, sister Ruby Gentry, brothers James Earl Carpenter, Charlie Wade Carpenter, and Thomas Perry Carpenter.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patricia “Patty” Deel Williams

KINGSPORT – Patricia Deel Williams (Patty) 71, of Kingsport, died Saturday, June 25, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Kingsport as the result of pancreatic cancer. Patty was born August 9, 1950 in Abingdon, VA. Her family moved to Kingsport from Wise County Virginia in 1952 to establish a family business.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Jean Dibble Anderson

SURGOINSVILLE - Carol Jean Dibble Anderson passed away and left this current life and called to her permanent home with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 23, 2022. Visitation hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church, Surgoinsville. Funeral...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

James Odell Elam

POUND, VA – James Odell Elam, 79, passed away on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at his home. James was born in Scott County, VA on August 13, 1942, a son of the late Jess W. Elam, Sr. and Willie Mae (Kiser) Elam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a niece, Tammy Darlene Byrd.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Betty Iverson remembered

KINGSPORT — Betty Iverson will be remembered in Kingsport as a founder and former director of Girls Inc. and her longtime service to the First Baptist Church of Kingsport, among a multitude of her activities in the Model City. Iverson died on Sunday at Preston Place after declining health....
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Joyce Ann Quales

GATE CITY, VA - Joyce Ann Quales, 78, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Anthony (Tony) Glavan

KINGSPORT - Anthony (Tony) Glavan died on June 23, 2022, at his residence, in Kingsport, in the company of his family after a presumed catastrophic stroke. He was 91. He is survived by his daughter, Joni Sago (Brett); and two grandchildren, Anna and Mark of Kingsport, Tennessee; and is also survived by a hilarious sister, Marilyn Smith of Biwabik, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and cherished.
KINGSPORT, TN

