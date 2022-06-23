Ben Franklin Johnson

CHURCH HILL - Lewis Edward Tunnell, age 80, of Church Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Asbury Place in Kingsport following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Lewis was a 1960 graduate of Church Hill High School and attended East Tennessee State University. During high school he played football and baseball and following his school years he played semi-pro baseball with the Church Hill Merchants. Lewis was proud to have served in the United States Army Reserves with the 844th Engineers and the 639th Transportation. He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company with 38 years of service. Lewis attended First Baptist Church of Church Hill. In his leisure time, he enjoyed all sports, especially golf; and also took great pride in gardening and sharing with others. He was an avid University of Tennessee Volunteers Athletics fan. Most of all, Lewis was a very loving, kind and generous man, who will be greatly missed by all who love him.

