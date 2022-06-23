Authorities ID Cypress Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Santa Fe Springs Area

Cypress Man Dies in Traffic Accident near Carmenita Road. The accident occurred around 2:00 a.m. on southbound 5 Freeway near Carmenita Road. Furthermore, responding officers located one man dead at the scene. CHP later identified the man as 30-year-old Prudente of Cypress. Moreover, the police have not yet released the...
WATTS – A man killed when he crashed a vehicle through a light pole and hit a Jacaranda tree in Watts was publicly identified Monday. Obera Washington was 60 years old and died from the spinal injury called atlanto-occipital dislocation and blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said. The death was deemed an accident.
WATTS – Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a car in the Watts area of South Los Angeles. The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Saturday at Compton Avenue and Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Obera Washington, 65,...
A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fullerton Monday morning.The crash was first reported at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southgate Avenue and S. Harbor Boulevard. When Fullerton Police Department officers arrived at the scene they found one man lying in the street, suffering several serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. As a result of the ongoing investigation, FPD officers closed Harbor Boulevard in both directions between Hill and Knepp Avenues until around 5:45 a.m.Later Monday morning, authorities revealed that the suspect was not only struck by one hit-and-run driver, but three separate drivers.He was reportedly pushing a shopping cart through the crosswalk on the northern part of the intersection when he was struck by a white Dodge Charger, who had a green light. That driver did not stop.A second vehicle, a black Jeep Wrangler, also hit the man just seconds later. That driver also failed to stop. And again a few minutes later, the driver of a white, two-door Honda Civic did not stop after the man was hit for a third time. Authorities were unable to provide any suspect information.
Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after crashing into a palm tree early Sunday morning, June 26, in the city of Baldwin Park. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baldwin Park Police Department received a call around 12:56 a.m. of a traffic collision with one person trapped on the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue.
LONG BEACH – A homeless man who was found dead near the Los Angeles River in North Long Beach has been identified. The body was discovered at about 8:45 a.m. on Sunday near the riverbed and Artesia Boulevard, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jason Garrido. The man was...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol and the City of Colton Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to CHP, the car crash was on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 215 to eastbound I-10 at 3:44pm Saturday afternoon. The solo vehicle that hit the light pole was a black sedan maybe a black Lexus.
LOS ANGELES – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway at Manchester Boulevard. Authorities are investigating an apparent car-to-car shooting where a white minivan was shot multiple times. The incident was reported at about 10:43 p.m. Saturday. No further details are available...
Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: The San Fernando Police Department is investigating the death of a person found inside a BMW sedan in the Home Depot parking lot located on the 12900 block of Foothill Boulevard in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. First unit arrived...
The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. in the area of the 8100 block of East Wardlow Road, according to the Long Beach police department.
PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male driver was airlifted after being injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 138. The crash happened at about 1:50pm Sunday June 26, 2022. About a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway. The crash was on the Hesperia side of Hwy 138.
The girl, who was only two years old, was attacked by a coyote in a park in Orange County, California, according to the authorities on Friday. The youngster, whose identity has not been revealed, is making a full recovery from her wounds. According to a statement released by the Fountain...
Officials identified 27-year-old Noel Melendez who died after a single-vehicle crash in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, authorities identified 27-year-old Noel Melendez as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision Thursday in Long Beach. The fatal single-vehicle crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. on the Long Beach (710) Freeway at Wardlow Road [...]
Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported.
One person was killed and another airlifted in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near Templin Highway north of Castaic on Saturday morning, according to Bernard Peters, Los Angeles County Fire Department supervising fire dispatcher. Peters said the Fire Department received the call at 9:42 a.m. According to Officer Moises...
LOS ANGELES – A 17-year-old boy was wounded Monday morning in a shooting in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles. The boy was walking outside when he heard a gunshot and realized he was wounded, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: The Industry Sheriff’s Station received a call of an “attempt robbery” on Centre Drive in the City of industry early Sunday morning, June 26. 2022. Sheriffs received more information that a U-Haul truck attempted to ram into a bicycle shop to break...
