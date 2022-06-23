Authorities ID Cypress Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash in Santa Fe Springs Area

A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fullerton Monday morning.The crash was first reported at around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Southgate Avenue and S. Harbor Boulevard. When Fullerton Police Department officers arrived at the scene they found one man lying in the street, suffering several serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. As a result of the ongoing investigation, FPD officers closed Harbor Boulevard in both directions between Hill and Knepp Avenues until around 5:45 a.m.Later Monday morning, authorities revealed that the suspect was not only struck by one hit-and-run driver, but three separate drivers.He was reportedly pushing a shopping cart through the crosswalk on the northern part of the intersection when he was struck by a white Dodge Charger, who had a green light. That driver did not stop.A second vehicle, a black Jeep Wrangler, also hit the man just seconds later. That driver also failed to stop. And again a few minutes later, the driver of a white, two-door Honda Civic did not stop after the man was hit for a third time. Authorities were unable to provide any suspect information.

