Mobile, AL

Southern View Media’s Annual Summer Social Anniversary Event

By Joe Emer
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You are invited to attend Southern View Media’s Annual Summer Social Anniversary Event! This anniversary event is a free opportunity for local business owners...

www.fox10tv.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Featured Wines for Summer with Wine Knot

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - With record-breaking extreme heat this summer, we’re all looking for ways to relax and cool off. Farrah Weatherly joined us live on Studio10 with three great wine ideas for the summer. Click on the video link for a preview!. Also, there is a Free Wine...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Inaugural event seeks to teach boxing and much more

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The effort to curb youth gun violence continued Saturday in Mobile with Hope Boxing Academy’s inaugural “Project Reach: Gloves Not Guns” event. Many youths were on hand taking part, not only learning a little about boxing but a whole lot more. According to...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Scattered Afternoon Storms, The tropics remain active

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – There is a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a couple rounds possible throughout the day. One round will move through the area in the morning hours, and then more will be possible heading into the afternoon. Storms will be scattered, but widespread. Thankfully, temperatures will only be able to reach into the low-90’s due to this system.
MOBILE, AL
gulfshores.com

Sunset Cruise from Five Rivers Delta Resource Center

Kick-off your weekend in style by joining us for a relaxing excursion down the waterways of the lower Mobile-Tensaw Delta. Departing from the Blakeley dock at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 24, we’ll take an early evening cruise to the head of Mobile Bay and enjoy the stunning views of the setting sun and the cool bay breeze before returning upriver.
DELTA, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Nurse practitioner Sarah Goode discusses osteoporosis and osteopenia

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In partnership with Infirmary Health, FOX10 News is learning more on osteoporosis and osteopenia. Lenise Ligon sat down with Nurse Practitioner Sarah Goode to talk more about it and where you can go to diagnose early problems. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Honorary street designation celebrates life of teen lost to gun violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The mother of a 16-year-old boy lost to gun violence celebrated his life Saturday as an honorary street sign bearing his name was installed. Chavan Scruggs was shot and killed in September 2021 outside Figures Parks. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged in the case. Family...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Back to normal summer pattern

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week will be much different compared to last week. The heat wave is gone, and the rain and storm chances will be back on the rise. Expect 50-70% chances of showers and storms each day this week with highs in the upper 80s/lower 90s each day. This means to keep the rain gear close by and when thunder roars, head indoors. Most of these storms will show up in the afternoons each day, but it’s still possible that rain could arrive in the mornings or evenings. In the Tropics, we have 3 disturbances we are watching. One in the Gulf and 2 in the Atlantic. None are issues for us which is great news but we have a long way to go till the season ends.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Preventing Youth Violence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Saturday on “Perspectives with Eric Reynolds”, how do you end youth violence in the Port City?. One organization believes it takes a community. The youth, their parents and family and everyone else that’s concerned, wants change for the better. We talk with...
MOBILE, AL
Praise 93.3

Alabama’s Great Gospel Music Secret T.G. Unity

T.G. Unity has released its long awaited first song entitled "Faith". This Alabama based gospel group has released a song that they have serenaded thousands with over the years. They are now sharing this song from God with the world. This song was birth out of a young man's struggle with life and death situations. God stepped in and the rest is history.
MOBILE, AL
alabamanews.net

Latest I-10 Project in Mobile Comes with $2.7 Billion Price Tag

The latest plan for a new bridge and revamped Interstate 10 to ease traffic congestion on the Gulf Coast at Mobile shows the cost has swelled to $2.7 billion after years of disputes and delays, an increase of more than 25%. The project, which includes a tall bridge over the...
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Market in the Park this Saturday

Don’t forget Market in the Park this Saturday, June 25, at 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., at Heritage Park. Market will also be held July 9 and July 23. It’s a great time to purchase seasonal vegetables and produce, but you might find other items you’d like to purchase as well. Market in the Park is sponsored by the Atmore Area Chamber of Commerce. Shown is one of the vendors from the first Market, June 11.
ATMORE, AL

