Dennis Eckersley unveiled two classic 'Eck-isms' during Wednesday's Red Sox game

By Alex Reimer
 3 days ago

With the Celtics’ playoff run over, the best sports entertainment in Boston can now be found whenever Dennis Eckersley is calling a game on NESN.

He was at his best Wednesday.

During a relatively ho-hum 6-2 Red Sox win over the putrid Tigers, Eckersley unveiled two classic “Eck-isms.” The first came early in the contest, when the Hall of Fame hurler was describing his uniform preference when he played.

“Back in the day, we wore everything skin tight,” he said. “We thought we had it going on. I mean you can't be boilin' with tight pants, you know what i mean? You gotta have it together a little bit.”

Talk about a man who’s secure with his masculinity. Also, Eckersley is right: skin tight clothing is a good incentive to stay in shape. It’s been the prime motivator for my adult life.

Later in the affair, Eckersley said Michael Wacha’s changeup to fan Robbie Grossman was “cambio for your culo.” The word “culo” is Spanish for a—.

That’s one way to curse on TV.

NESN trotted out a three-man booth Wednesday of Dave O’Brien, Eckersley and Kevin Millar, and Roger Clemens joined them as well. It was a treat listening to Eckersley and Clemens talk about his 20-strikeout game against the Tigers, and his use of the split-finger fastball.

NESN added Kevin Youkilis and Millar to its broadcasting stable this year, in light of Jerry Remy’s passing. Both have been solid, with Youkilis standing out for his keen insight and sharp wit.

Working with Eckersley almost certainly makes the job easier.

Fritz2112
3d ago

What a career. 200+ wins, 300+ saves, a no hitter, won World Series. 1st pitch strike 99% of the time, few walks. Well deserved HOF.

