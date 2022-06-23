ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland, OH

Apply for the Loveland Citizens Police Academy

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Loveland Police Department (LPD) is accepting applications for the 2022 Loveland Citizens Police Academy (CPA). CPA is comprised of 10 sessions. Participants will meet on evenings Sept. 7 – Nov. 16 for approximately three hours. Each...

LSFD Fire Chief Appointed as Commissioner to International Fire Board

Fire Chief Otto J. Huber of the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department has been appointed as a Commissioner on the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The Board of Directors of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE) has confirmed his appointment as Commissioner on the Commission on Fire Accreditation (CFAI). He will represent accredited fire service agencies serving populations between 25,000 and 99,999. Chief Huber's name was among several proposed to represent the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). Chief Huber's term of appointment is for three years beginning on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2025.
Save the Date: LAB Homecoming Parade

The Loveland Athletic Boosters (LAB) will host its annual Homecoming Parade on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Loveland Tiger student-athletes will march from the former Moose Lodge Hall on East Loveland Avenue (near the East Loveland Nature Preserve) to Rich Road, to Tiger Trail, leading the way to the annual Powder Puff football game held at Loveland High School’s football stadium.
