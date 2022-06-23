Apply for the Loveland Citizens Police Academy

Fire Chief Otto J. Huber of the Loveland-Symmes Fire Department has been appointed as a Commissioner on the Commission on Fire Accreditation International. The Board of Directors of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE) has confirmed his appointment as Commissioner on the Commission on Fire Accreditation (CFAI). He will represent accredited fire service agencies serving populations between 25,000 and 99,999. Chief Huber's name was among several proposed to represent the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC). Chief Huber's term of appointment is for three years beginning on July 1, 2022, and ending on June 30, 2025.

LOVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO