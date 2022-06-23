Michael Van Gerwen Mocks Man United By Joking That He'd Reject A Transfer There

Darts star Van Gerwen supports PSV Eindhoven.

Manchester United's lack of summer transfer activity so far has resulted in them being mocked by former darts world champion Michael van Gerwen.

While Manchester City, Liverpool and even Tottenham have already made significant signings, United are yet to add any players to a squad that was responsible for their worst season in Premier League history .

United have been linked with plenty of names, though, with many of them being current or former players from Dutch champions Ajax.

Irish betting company Paddy Power used United's list of reported targets to form a funny tweet.

Paddy Power added retired ex-Ajax duo Wesley Sneijder and Jari Litmanen to the list, along with Van Gerwen and Dutch DJ Tiesto.

Van Gerwen, who actually supports Ajax's rivals PSV Eindhoven, played along with the joke by replying: "I'm a Champions League player I'm not dropping down."

Three-time world champion Van Gerwen won the Champions League of Darts in 2019 when the tournament was sponsored by Paddy Power.

Darts player Michael van Gerwen pictured in a PSV Eindhoven shirt at a Dutch soccer match in 2019 IMAGO/Maurice van Steen

Ajax are among 26 teams that have already qualified for the group stage of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League , while PSV will enter the tournament in the third qualifying round.

United will play in the UEFA Europa League this season after finishing seventh in the Premier League.