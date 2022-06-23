ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State officials investigating death of worker at San Jose wastewater facility

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipZer_0gJwd10L00

SAN JOSE (KCBS RADIO) – A construction worker was struck and killed by a pipe at a San Jose facility earlier this month.

The incident, at the San Jose- Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, is now being investigated by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health , according to reporting by The Mercury News .

The man, who has not been identified, was a craft pipefitter, according to the paper. He was taking out parts of large piping when he was struck.

Despite being taken to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

State investigators received the report about the death a couple of weeks ago, and have begun looking into the circumstances that led to the fatal incident. The investigation can take as many as six months before the agency can issue a conclusion on potential violations, according to the paper.

The facility at 4157 Zanker Rd. in San Jose could be subject to citations if violations are found, the paper reported.

The woker was part of a union with Kiewit Infrastructure West Co., the paper reported, which is cooperating with officials on the case.

The wastewater facility is undergoing a lengthy update conducted by Kiewit, which involves an overhaul of equipment, according to the paper, and is part of a larger multi-decade, multi-billion dollar improvement plan.

