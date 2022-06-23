ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Two more sentenced for roles in murder of Mississippi highway patrol trooper

By Natchez Democrat Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8kTX_0gJwcmFK00

Two additional people have been sentenced for their role in the 2020 death of an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrolman.

Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman both pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact.

Judge Tomika Irving sentenced Washington to 20 years, with 15 suspended. Norman was sentenced to 20 years, with 10 years suspended.

Previously, Damion Whittley, 27, of Natchez, pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder.

Depraved-heart murder is a type of murder where an individual acts with a “depraved indifference” to human life and where such an act results in a death, despite that individual not explicitly intending to kill.

He received the maximum sentence of 40 years, 30 of which are without the possibility of parole, according to a news release from District Attorney Daniella M. Shorter, whose office prosecuted the case.

On August 7, 2020, the body of Troy Morris was found on the side of US 61 South of Fayette, Mississippi.

Morris, an off-duty Mississippi Highway Patrolman, had been working his part-time job with the United States Postal Service at the time of his murder.

“Evidence recovered at the scene and testimony provided by eyewitnesses established Whittley as the perpetrator,” the news release said. “The defendant pleaded guilty to depraved heart murder and received the maximum sentence afforded by law.”

District Attorney Shorter said this conviction and sentence were warranted by the facts and are part of her pledge to deal with crimes of a violent nature in a harsh straightforward manner.

Morris, of Natchez, was a 27-year veteran of MHP, authorities said.

Comments / 4

Related
WJTV 12

Two get life for 2018 Natchez double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Adams County men were sentenced to life plus ten years in prison for the 1st degree murders of Tavonte White and Alicia Justice. White, 23, of Natchez, and Justice, 21, of Missouri City, Texas, were found dead in a crashed car that had hit the Natchez Stewpot on November […]
NATCHEZ, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Missing Natchez woman found in Georgia

UPDATE: ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said Akayla Miller was located in Grove Town, Georgia. She is safe. ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old Natchez woman. They said Akayla Asia Miller was last seen in a long […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Four years after victims died in a hail of bullets, Mississippi men sentenced to life in prison for double murder

Two Natchez men were sentenced Friday to life plus 10 years in prison for the November 2018 murders of 23-year-old Tavonte White and 21-year-old Alicia Justice. The victims were reportedly driving on East Franklin Street when their car was sprayed with gunshots. It was covered with bullet holes when it crashed into the brick wall of the Natchez Stewpot before daybreak on Nov. 9, 2018.
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Natchez, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Fayette, MS
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
WJTV 12

2 more sentenced in death of off-duty Mississippi trooper

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Two more men have been convicted in the murder of off-duty state trooper Lieutenant Troy Morris. Treyon Washington and CDarrius Norman were both convicted. Damion Whittley was the first suspect convicted in the case. On August 7, 2020, the body of Morris was found on the side of U.S. 61 South of Fayette. […]
Magnolia State Live

Possible tornado photographed along Mississippi highway Sunday

Photos of what appears to be a funnel cloud moving across the southwest Mississippi landscape were recorded near the intersection of U.S. 84 in Lincoln County. The possible tornado moved southeast of Brookhaven around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Multiple trees and power lines were down, and well as some roof damage to at least one structure, according to Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Chris Reid Monday morning.
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Trooper#Violent Crime
WJTV 12

Vicksburg leaders implement citywide curfew for minors

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Vicksburg Mayor and Board of Aldermen issued a 60-day citywide curfew for minors under the age of 17. The curfew comes after a rise in violence and crimes among underage kids in the city. “For us to implement the curfew in the City of Vicksburg during the summer months, I […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Counties added, removed from CWD management zones

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Some Mississippi counties were removed and some were added to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) management zones after the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks passed a new regulation at a meeting on Wednesday. The Clarion Ledger reported the commission passed a regulation to remove any county from a CWD management zone […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Man on the run after reportedly firing multiple rounds from high-powered rifle in Mississippi trailer park

A man is on the run after he reportedly fired multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle in a Mississippi trailer park. At approximately 5 a.m., members of the Brookhaven Police SRT Team executed a felony search warrant at Lot 18 of Pinehaven Trailer Park with the intent of apprehending Wilbert D. Broughton. Broughton is accused of firing multiple rounds from a high-powered rifle Monday in the trailer park.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night. Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition. The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police issues BOLO for for Demetrius Cormier

The Vicksburg Police Department has posted BOLO notice for the public to be on the lookout for 15-year-old Demetrius Cormier. Cormier is known to hang out in the Kings and Sky Farm areas, according to VPD. If you know the whereabouts of Demetrius Cormier, please contact the Vicksburg Police Department...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for multiple burglaries in Brandon

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon police arrested a man in connection to home burglaries, auto burglaries and vandalism that occurred at multiple residences in May 2022. Police said the incidents happened on Shelby Circle in Brandon between May 2-17. On Wednesday, June 8, investigators identified the suspect as Malcolm Jamal Spann, 30, of Brandon. According […]
BRANDON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Police: Carjacking suspect sought after Mississippi woman returns from grocery store to find man in driver’s seat of her parked car

Police are looking for a carjacking suspect after a woman returned to her car after grocery shopping to find a man sitting in the driver’s seat of her car. At approximately 9:27 p.m. Monday, Brookhaven Police officers were dispatched to Walmart on Brookway Boulevard in response to report of a stolen vehicle. The owner of the vehicle, Lisa Wilson, was “clearly shaken,” Chief Kenneth Collins said.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WAPT

Woman cleared in death of stepdaughter speaks out

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman once accused of killing her stepdaughter took to Facebook to talk about her retrial. T'Kia Bevily and her husband, Morris Bevily, were accused in the October 2017 death of his daughter, 14-month-0ld Jurayah Smith. In January 2021, T'Kia Bevily was found guilty of capital...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
86K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy