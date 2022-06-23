Woman Praised for Making Unemployed Gamer Boyfriend Cry
She erupted in front of his parents after her boyfriend, who is unemployed, complained about looking after her...www.newsweek.com
Let's be real. If this is a true story then he's no man. He doesn't contribute to the home financially, he doesn't do any of the chores, and he lies about it unnecessarily. He might as well be a child she's caring for.
A boyfriend? Why would you live with someone that does not have a job? You should throw your boyfriend out. And tell his father to mind his own business
I really wish this headline would have said woman Dodges a bullet by not dating an unemployed child
