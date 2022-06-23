ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Woman Praised for Making Unemployed Gamer Boyfriend Cry

By Jack Beresford
 3 days ago
She erupted in front of his parents after her boyfriend, who is unemployed, complained about looking after her...

JJ34
3d ago

Let's be real. If this is a true story then he's no man. He doesn't contribute to the home financially, he doesn't do any of the chores, and he lies about it unnecessarily. He might as well be a child she's caring for.

Donna Marie
1d ago

A boyfriend? Why would you live with someone that does not have a job? You should throw your boyfriend out. And tell his father to mind his own business

Jayne Savage
3d ago

I really wish this headline would have said woman Dodges a bullet by not dating an unemployed child

