Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Is Returning to TV

By Allison Crist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck" Hannah Ferrier is sailing back to TV. The former Below Deck Mediterranean star took to Instagram on June 22 to make the announcement. "Hey guys!!! I am bursting with excitement to share with you that I will back on your screens soon!!"...

Jan Smedley
3d ago

will not be watching. and she was correctly fired. just because it's legal in a certain country it's not legal on water. that is controlled by maritime law. if Cap Sandy had not fired her and something happened, the captain could lose her license and the boat taken. Hannah knew this. but didn't like her anyway. she always hated at least 1 stew, never trained anyone, smoked every chance and slept with guests....a big no no. was glad to see her gone. worst head stew ever

LETS GO BRANDON!
3d ago

Yeah well Hannah I’m not excited that you’re coming back on tv and won’t be tuning in. Captain Sandy had to fire you and for good cause. She had been in the industry long enough to know you have to log medications. Whether it’s for anxiety or not she still had to know. Malia had a responsibility also to report what she saw or if something happened and it turned out she knew then it would be on her also. Captain Sandy could of lost her license to do what she loves. Hannah was very nasty to people. I love Malia and hope she comes back on the show soon.

Karyn Zuggi
3d ago

Thanks for the warning. Won’t be watching. She was always nasty and I can’t stand her.

