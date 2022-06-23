ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 21:57:00 SST Expires: 2022-06-24 10:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from rocks...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Pima, Santa Cruz by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-26 08:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pima; Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 430 AM MST early this morning for portions of South Central Arizona and Southeast Arizona, including the following counties, in South Central Arizona, Pima. In Southeast Arizona, Santa Cruz. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Yakima Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of 98 to 106 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread afternoon high temperatures between 98 and 106 degrees are forecast with the highest temperatures expected in the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of 98 to 106 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Lower Columbia Basin of Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Yakima Valley. In Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread afternoon high temperatures between 98 and 106 degrees are forecast with the highest temperatures expected in the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alachua, Bradford, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Bradford; Union The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Bradford County in northern Florida Northeastern Alachua County in northern Florida South central Union County in northern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 304 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Worthington Spring, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Melrose, Worthington Spring, Alachua, Worthington Springs, Beasley, New River, Orange Heights and Sampson. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Crescent Lake and the St. Johns River from Palatka southward, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andalusia, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Palatka, Bunnell, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Melrose Landing. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 04:36:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties; South Central Siskiyou County HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mild lows in the 50s to mid 60s this morning will rise to highs generally in the 90s this afternoon. * WHERE...In California, Mount Shasta City, Newell, and portions of Dorris and Tulelake. In Oregon, much of the Upper Klamath Basin including Keno, Klamath Falls, Bonanza, and Chiloquin. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures could cause heat illness. * Additional Details...Although there has been some relief from the heat overnight, it will be hot again this afternoon. Be sure to remain hydrated to beat the effects of the heat and protect yourself from the strong June sun. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 03:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High temperatures of 98 to 103. * WHERE...In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread afternoon high temperatures between 98 and 103 degrees.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Jefferson, Monroe, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-28 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Jefferson; Monroe; Northern Cayuga; Oswego; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe, Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oswego, and Jefferson counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clinton, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clinton; Franklin FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northern New York, including the following counties, Clinton and Franklin. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 648 AM EDT, Although the period of heaviest rain due to thunderstorms has ended, additional rainfall is expected over the warned area where doppler radar estimates between 1 and 3 inches of rain having fallen in a relatively short duration. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area and may be exacerbated by additional rainfall. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Adirondack Regional Airport, Clayburg, Loon Lake, Onchiota, Vermontville, Alder Brook, Union Falls, Riverview, Rainbow Lake, Hawkeye, Gabriels, Paul Smiths, Redford, Lake Clear, Chazy Lake, Upper Saint Regis and Upper St. Regis. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Imperial by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 19:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-25 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Imperial The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Southern La Paz County in west central Arizona Central Yuma County in southwestern Arizona East central Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 800 PM MST/800 PM PDT/. * At 720 PM MST/720 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Tacna to near Wellton to 10 miles northeast of Ligurta to 14 miles southeast of Yuma Proving Ground, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 11 and 46. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 32 and 60. Locations impacted include Martinez Lake, Fortuna Foothills, Wellton, Blaisdell, Tacna, Kinter, Ligurta and Roll. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Strong to severe thunderstorms are also possible behind this wall of dust. Keep updated with this quickly evolving situation.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Codington, Deuel, Hamlin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 23:39:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-24 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Codington; Deuel; Hamlin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR DEUEL...EASTERN HAMLIN AND SOUTHEASTERN CODINGTON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1245 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 AM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
CODINGTON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Franklin, Grand Isle, Orleans, Western Addison by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 07:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-27 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near Lake Champlain, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Eastern Franklin; Grand Isle; Orleans; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin A line of thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Clinton, northeastern Essex, northwestern Orleans, northwestern Addison, southern Grand Isle, northwestern Chittenden and Franklin Counties through 745 AM EDT At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking heavy rain showers along a line extending from Highgate Falls to Plattsburgh to near Jay In Essex County. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Burlington International Airport, Plattsburgh, Plattsburgh International Airport, South Burlington, Burlington, Essex, Peru, Schuyler Falls, Willsboro, Enosburg Falls, Franklin, Jay, Colchester, Sheldon, Georgia, Au Sable Forks, Grand Isle, St. Albans Town, Enosburg Falls Village and Jay In Essex County. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 86 and 124. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 06:25:00 Expires: 2022-06-29 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches along the North Central to Northwestern coast of Puerto Rico from Aguadilla to Dorado. Beaches of eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Orange County Inland HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 93. * WHERE...Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Not quite as hot for Tuesday and Wednesday with a cooling trend.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 03:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For sheltering information and other human services in your area, dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Olympics; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Hot conditions with high temperatures in the upper 80s to low to mid 90s today. Overnight low temperatures this morning will likely only cool into the 60s for many locations. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A significant increase in cold- and high- water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for South Central Mountains, Southwest Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: South Central Mountains; Southwest Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, South Central Mountains. In west central New Mexico, Southwest Mountains. * WHEN...From Noon MDT today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting heavy rainfall over the burn scar, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 03:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-27 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Not quite as hot for Tuesday and Wednesday with a cooling trend.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Local emergency services are monitoring the situation and will issue a public statement as conditions warrant. PLAN NOW so you will know what to do in an emergency. Keep informed by listening to local radio and television for statements and possible warnings. Follow the advice of public safety officials. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Jemez Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE HERMIT`S PEAK/CALF CANYON, COOKS PEAK AND CERRO PELADO BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over and below the Hermit`s Peak-Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak, and Cerro Pelado burn scars. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast New Mexico, including the following areas, in north central New Mexico, East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Jemez Mountains and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. In northeast New Mexico, Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Today through this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak and Cerro Pelado burn scars is expected. Residents near the Hermit`s Peak/Calf Canyon, Cooks Peak and Cerro Pelado burn scar should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. Significant runoff may cause flooding of creeks and rivers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - The ground has finally become saturated enough that water level rises and debris flows are developing in area creeks. As a result, periods of moderate to potentially heavy rainfall today may lead to flash flooding and debris flows. - http://www.weather.gov/abq/EmergencyPrepFlood
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Espanola Valley, Santa Fe Metro Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-27 04:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-27 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Espanola Valley; Santa Fe Metro Area FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, Espanola Valley and Santa Fe Metro Area. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM

