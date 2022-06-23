Capital murder suspect has bond lowered, cuts off ankle monitor and flees

﻿A capital murder suspect is on the run after he was granted a lower bond by a judge, then cut off his ankle monitor.

According to court reports, 31-year old James Moore was to stand trial for the September 2019 murder of long-time Dallas restautant owner Brian Harp.

Harp was confronted by a group of armed men at the Cafe Delicious on South Lamar. When he tried to protect his workers, he was shot dead.

Moore is accused of acting as a lookout and as the get-a-way driver in the murder of Harp.

When State prosecutors asked for a delay in the capital murder trial, 194th District Judge Ernest White lowered Moore's bond from $500,000 to just $1,000. Moore then posted bond. He was released on June 17th from the Dallas County Jail, cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

It angers Dallas Police Association president Mike Mata. "The fact that this judge would lower a bond so low to let this individual out - and it's didn't take 24 hours for him to do exactly what most people thought he would do" Mata said to KRLD.

Judge White has since reversed himself and if Moore is caught, the bond will be revoked. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office has no comment on the pending case.

