ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Capital murder suspect has bond lowered, cuts off ankle monitor and flees

By L P Phillips
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yUqG_0gJwc96M00

﻿A capital murder suspect is on the run after he was granted a lower bond by a judge, then cut off his ankle monitor.

According to court reports, 31-year old James Moore was to stand trial for the September 2019 murder of long-time Dallas restautant owner Brian Harp.

Harp was confronted by a group of armed men at the Cafe Delicious on South Lamar. When he tried to protect his workers, he was shot dead.

Moore is accused of acting as a lookout and as the get-a-way driver in the murder of Harp.

When State prosecutors asked for a delay in the capital murder trial, 194th District Judge Ernest White lowered Moore's bond from $500,000 to just $1,000. Moore then posted bond. He was released on June 17th from the Dallas County Jail, cut off his ankle monitor and fled.

It angers Dallas Police Association president Mike Mata. "The fact that this judge would lower a bond so low to let this individual out - and it's didn't take 24 hours for him to do exactly what most people thought he would do" Mata said to KRLD.

Judge White has since reversed himself and if Moore is caught, the bond will be revoked. The Dallas County District Attorney's Office has no comment on the pending case.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
timesnewsexpress.com

Two charged with capital murder after body found behind Dallas apartments

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two suspects were arrested and charged with capital murder after Dallas police found a man’s body behind an apartment complex. On Sunday, June 26 at about 7:06 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call about a body behind an apartment complex on the 7200 block of Ferguson Road.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police searching for juvenile subject after 11-year-old shot in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are searching for a juvenile suspect after an 11-year-old was shot and killed in Dallas this afternoon.Just before 3:00 p.m. on June 26, 2022, Dallas police received a call from the 3500 block of Munger Avenue after an 11-year-old child was shot.Dallas Fire-Rescue units also responded to the scene, but the child was pronounced deceased.Detectives identified a juvenile suspect during their preliminary investigation and said they are still looking for the teen. They believe the shooting was accidental.The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3500 Munger Ave

On June 26, 2022, just before 3:00 pm, Dallas Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue for an 11-year-old shot. Dallas Fire Rescue also responded, the child died at the scene. During the preliminary investigation, detectives have identified a juvenile suspect and are currently looking for the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to three incidents overnight

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police responded to several crimes across the city that took place overnight on Saturday, June 25 through Sunday, June 26.At about 11:52 p.m. Saturday evening, West division officers responded to a major accident call at the intersection of Calmont Avenue and Las Vegas Trail. Police said a victim was struck by a vehicle as they crossed the street. They were taken to the hospital in serious condition, and traffic detectives are investigating.Eight minutes later at midnight, officers in the East Division were dispatched to 4500 Emerson Street in response to a shooting call. When they arrived, officers located a victim who had been shot six times. Their injuries were not life-threatening, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Police have detained a suspect.Finally, at 12:35 a.m. on Sunday morning, West division units responded to a residence in the 8700 block of Las Vegas Trail in response to a cutting call. A man had been cut during a robbery at his apartment. An ambulance was sent to the scene and treated then released the victim. Detectives continue to investigate.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#194th District#Dallas Police Association
CBS DFW

Security guards allegedly shoot and kill woman at XTC Cabaret in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating what events led security guards at Dallas' XTC Cabaret to shoot and kill a woman on Saturday morning. The club claims the guards felt endangered, but their version of events was disputed by users on social media. According to Dallas police, officers responded to a shooting call from XTC Cabaret, located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim, Shalonda Lofton, 32, identified by Dallas police as Shalanda Anderson, with a gunshot wound.Lofton was taken to the hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, but she was later pronounced deceased.Police...
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

Man arrested, charged after crash that killed one in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas — A man has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter after a crash that killed a 22-year-old in Arlington on Sunday morning, police said. Police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash around 9:50 a.m. at the intersection of South Collins Street and East Arbrook Boulevard.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Investigating Fatal Shooting of 11-Year-Old

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old child Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the 3500 block of Munger Avenue just before 3 p.m. of a child shot. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and the child was pronounced dead at the scene. Leland Lloyd of Mesquite said...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dpdbeat.com

Shooting at 8550 Stemmons Freeway

The investigation has determined a 26-year-old female security officer, was responsible for shooting the victim, after she was hit by a vehicle. On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the XTC located at 8550 N. Stemmons Freeway. Officers found the victim Shalanda Anderson, a 32-year-old female, with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported her to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 2600 Dowdy Rd.

On Saturday, June 25, 2022, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2600 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. At the scene, officers found Jeffrey Miller, 28, shot inside a vehicle. Miller died at the scene. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3300 Rutz St.

On Wednesday, June 21, 2022, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Dallas Police were called to the 3300 block of Rutz Street. At the scene, officers located Jose Cruz, 18, with a gunshot wound to the head. Initially the case was believed to be a suicide. After further investigation, detectives determined the...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton County grand jury indicts boyfriend of drowning victim for murder

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Denton County grand jury indicted a man for murder on June 23 in connection to the drowning death of his girlfriend, Milcah Chepkemei Irui, 42.Her body was found at Little Elm Park on April 26.The oldest of five children, friends and family described Irui as humble and easygoing, with a fun-loving personality. Jeffrey Demunbrun, 49, also of Little Elm, was previously arrested for manslaughter on June 8 following an investigation. Law enforcement officials said their investigation is ongoing. 
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy