Deshaun Watson, NFL, NFLPA reportedly tried to reach discipline settlement

Deshaun Watson has settled a majority of his civil lawsuits and reportedly tried to settle any upcoming discipline from the NFL as well.

According to Josina Anderson, there have been recent attempts by the NFL, NFPLA and Deshaun Watson’s advisors to negotiate a discipline settlement.

Talks “fell apart” after they were not on the same page about a potential number of games misses, so the process continues to move forward.

There has been rampant speculation on the punishment Watson may receive from the NFL for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, with some thinking he could be suspended for an entire season.

Watson had been accused of sexual misconduct and assault in 24 separate civil lawsuits, which the NFL is conducting its own investigation to determine its discipline.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram