California's Lake Oroville reaches peak water level at just over half full

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The California Department of Water Resources says Lake Oroville has hit its peak depth for the year — at only half full.

From here on out until the rain begins again, the reservoir, which provides water to 27 million Californians for residential, agricultural and business use, is only going to get smaller and smaller.

"The lake is currently at 764 feet of elevation and 1.8 million acre feet of storage. That’s about half of the total capacity of the reservoir and only about two thirds of the historical average of where the lake should be at this time of year," John Yarbrough, assistant deputy director for the State Water Project, told KCBS Radio, adding, "that's not great."

The reservoir can hold 3.54 million acre-feet of water, almost double its current level. Despite the low numbers, the water level is actually better than it was at this time last year.

"The large storm in October definitely helped. We also were helped by a large storm in December. On top of that there were a lot of actions that DWR took along with the Bureau of Reclamation to conserve water in the reservoirs," Yarbrough said. "We had the salinity drought barrier installed and we had worked with the State Water Resource Control Board to adjust the water quality standards."

Water officials are also improving weather monitoring and snowpack flyover methods so the Department of Water Resources knows what the state is working with, but they can't do it alone.

"It's so important for everybody to be doing what they can to conserve water at home," Yarbrough urged.

Last year, the reservoir's hydroelectric power plant was forced to shut down due to low water levels, however, the department does not expect the plant will need to close this year.

