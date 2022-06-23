Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to dig tunnel by Texas giga-factory

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to dig a new tunnel by his giga-factory.

A site plan has been filed with Travis County for a private access tunnel on Tesla Road with the name Colorado River Connector Tunnel.

The Austin Business Journal reports that Musk's tunneling business, called The Boring Company will make the tunnel. Last month, The Boring Company reached a deal with the City of Kyle, Texas just south of Austin, for a possible pedestrian tunnel connecting a residential subdivision with an industrial office park.

