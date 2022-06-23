ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to dig tunnel by Texas giga-factory

By Eric Leikam
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kYkbQ_0gJwbu6700

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wants to dig a new tunnel by his giga-factory.

A site plan has been filed with Travis County for a private access tunnel on Tesla Road with the name Colorado River Connector Tunnel.

The Austin Business Journal reports that Musk's tunneling business, called The Boring Company will make the tunnel. Last month, The Boring Company reached a deal with the City of Kyle, Texas just south of Austin, for a possible pedestrian tunnel connecting a residential subdivision with an industrial office park.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

Related
wdayradionow.com

Musk: New Tesla in Texas, Germany losing billions

(Austin, TX) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the electric automaker's new factories in Texas and Germany are "losing billions of dollars." In an interview with Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, released Thursday, Musk said, "Both Berlin and Austin factories are gigantic money furnaces right now." Musk's comments follow up...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin companies announce they'll fund employee travel for abortions

AUSTIN, Texas — Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, corporations across the country have come out and stated they would cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions. Among those are Austin-based companies or those with officers in the city. Meta, which has offices in...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Travis County, TX
Business
City
Kyle, TX
County
Travis County, TX
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
culturemap.com

H-E-B might anchor massive Manor development, plus more hot headlines

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days. 1. H-E-B store may anchor new 95-acre project in booming Austin suburb. The 95-acre, mixed-use project could feature Manor’s first H-E-B grocery store.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Eagle 106.3

The Best Sign In The World Is In Austin, Texas?

If it hasn't offended you yet, hang in there, I'm sure it will one day. But that is part of the charm of El Arroyo's Tex-Mex Restaurant's sign in Austin, Texas. Almost nothing is sacred and that's what comedy is all about. I must make this proposition right here, right now... this is the world's greatest sign.
AUSTIN, TX
culturemap.com

Circuit of the Americas presents Cars & Coffee Austin

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cars & Coffee Austin features an eclectic showing of Texas' finest automobiles, including classics, race cars, exotics, hot rods, muscle cars, tuners, off-roaders, JDM, and alternative energy.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga#Colorado River#The Boring Company
CultureMap Austin

H-E-B store may anchor new 95-acre project in booming Austin suburb

A 95-acre, mixed-use project that could feature Manor’s first H-E-B grocery store is in the works. On June 15, the city council in the fast-growing Austin suburb passed financial incentives for the project and approved rezoning for more than 26 acres to accommodate 600 apartments. The property, at the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973, is owned by the Austin-based Butler Family Partnership.
KVUE

95-acre Manor development could include an H-E-B

MANOR, Texas — A planned 95-acre hub for both residences and businesses in Manor may include an H-E-B, the Austin Business Journal reported. The Manor Crossing hub, to be located at U.S. Highway 290 and FM 973 on the northwest corner, is set to include 600 multifamily units and a maximum of 425,000 square feet of business space.
MANOR, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Texas Observer

Middle Fingers Up In Austin After End of ‘Roe’

More than 1,000 people marched through downtown Austin on Friday, June 25 to express their anger and sadness over the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe V. Wade and the impending, widespread erosion of abortion access as a result. Organized coalitions like Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights and...
atasteofkoko.com

18 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Austin in 2022

Looking for the best neighborhoods in Austin, Texas? Look no further! This blog post will take you on a tour of some of the best areas to live in the city. From trendy districts with great nightlife and dining options, to family-friendly neighborhoods with plenty of parks and schools, we have got you covered.
AUSTIN, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy