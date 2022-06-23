Grant & Danny on what's next after Dan Snyder subpoena: 'He ain't talking next week'

Now that Wednesday’s congressional hearing is over and chairwoman Carolyn Maloney has announced a subpoena will be issued to Dan Snyder, what’s next?

Per Maloney, the subpoena would require Snyder to testify in a deposition next week, but as Grant and Danny laid out, it likely won’t be that simple.

“From what I can gather…he ain’t talking next week,” Grant said. “Number one, they have to subpoena him and essentially serve him. You can’t go out into those waters in France and do that. The Dan Snyder boat might be getting comfortable in those waters. You can’t get a hold of him until he’s back on our land here in the USA.

“But let’s say he was sitting in his office in Ashburn and they handed him the papers. At that point, your lawyer could put up a massive fight and move things around and try to push it back. I don’t necessarily think this is imminent, but they do have the power to force you to answer questions.”

Danny agrees that a subpoena doesn’t mean Snyder will sit behind a microphone and under oath to talk about his team’s workplace culture. But, it could mean that somewhere down the road, he will have to.

“My prediction is that it does not happen, and then the escalations will continue,” Danny said. “You can be held in contempt of congress, there are a number of escalations…Snyder’s team I’m sure will countersue, all sorts of other stuff to prevent him from speaking. His attorneys are going to be compensated by Daniel Snyder to keep him from answering questions.”