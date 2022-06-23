ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, NY

Explore A Gorgeous South Florida Property That Boasts Serious Luxe Amenities

By Tiffany Smith
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're looking for luxury in South Florida, we found a home you're definitely going to want to consider. This home has it all, indoors and...

vigourtimes.com

Hadley property has a Hollywood twist

HADLEY — It’s hard to believe anyone would equate the rustic, quiet town of Hadley with glitz and glamour. Yet back in the 1950s, a farm on Dean Mountain Road was a gathering place for Hollywood and Broadway elites – Mickey Rooney, Humphrey Bogart, Debbie Reynolds, Nat King Cole, Perry Como and later, chess legend Bobby Fischer. They often flew in on its private airstrip to visit and stay with the stage and film lyricist Joseph McCarthy Jr., and his wife, actress Veronica Lake, famed for her sexy peek-a-boo hairstyle and femme fatal roles.
HADLEY, NY
olive92.com

Fire in East Bay Hills prompts evacuations in Albany

ALBANY — A vegetation fire burning on the west side of Albany hill has prompted an evacuation order for residents in the neighborhood. Residents of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Street need to evacuate immediately, according to an alert sent from the mayor’s office Sunday afternoon. An initial evacuation center is setting up at Golden Gate Fields.
ALBANY, NY
City
Long Beach, NY
City
Florida, NY
North Country Public Radio

Fifty years of fusing found stone and metal in Wells, NY

For fifty years, Adirondack artist John Van Alstine has been creating sculptures, sometimes monumental in size, from found stone, discarded steel beams and chunks of wood. His home and art space in Wells, NY, includes workshops, a historic lumber mill and an outdoor sculpture garden along the west branch of the Sacandaga River.
WELLS, NY
pawmypets.com

Friendship Tale Of A Lonely Bear And Friendless Dog

It’s not easy living in a park or a zoo where all creatures belong to different species and it’s so hard to find a buddy. However, after a lot of tries, a Siberian bear cub named Tallulah and a German shepherd named Kayden have located one another at last.
CATSKILL, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State. In 2021, 282 Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) and Investigators across the state responded to 26,207 calls and worked on cases that resulted in 11,562 tickets or arrests for violations ranging from deer poaching to solid waste dumping, illegal mining, the black market pet trade, and excessive emissions violations.
NORTHVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘The Gilded Age’ opens casting call for extras, filming in Upstate NY

As production for the second season of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” gets rolling, the series is looking to cast locals as extras while filming in Upstate New York. Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking paid actors to play 1880s pedestrians and church-goers. According to the casting call notes, women will be fit for corsets, should have shoulder-length or longer hair and “natural” hair colors only will be allowed. No balayage, undercuts, wigs, weaves, braids, ombre or unnatural looking highlights will be considered. Shaved heads and dreads will also not be permitted.
Saratogian

Albany Med Health System implants groundbreaking new device to treat heart failure

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Albany Med Health System has successfully implanted the world’s first FDA-approved heart failure device designed to treat patients who have had little to no success with other proven treatment options. The procedure took place at Albany Medical Center and was performed by R. Clement...
Troy Record

Fade to Gray: Life of a columnist

For those of you who have never written a weekly column, I thought I’d share what it’s like. Before we get to that though, let me remind you how I came to writing this column more than twenty years ago. Back around 1995 I was working freelance for...
TROY, NY
