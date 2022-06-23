ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aimeé Teegarden on her new movie ‘The Road to Galena’

By Kobe Siy, Lawrence Zarian
 3 days ago

You’ll recognize Aimee Teegarden from “Friday Night Lights.” Now she’s starring in a new movie, “The Road to Galena.” It follows one man’s need for personal fulfillment over traditional success.

“The Road to Galena” hits theaters and on demand on July 8.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on June 23, 2022.

