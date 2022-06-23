What Are The Health Benefits Of Mung Beans?

An inability to stand on one leg in older age is linked to increased risk of earlier death, according to a new study that sheds more light on the association between balance and mortality. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, found that middle-aged people and senior citizens who are unable to stand on one leg for more than 10 seconds have greater chances of dying in a decade than those who are able to pass the mobility test.Earlier studies have linked the inability to stand on one leg to a greater risk of stroke, and...

