Reports: Cavaliers acquire 49th pick from Sacramento Kings

By Mac Robinson
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially acquired the 49th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft from the Sacramento Kings, the team confirmed Thursday afternoon. In exchange, the Cavs sent cash considerations and the draft rights to Bulgarian forward Sasha Vezenkov.

Vezenkov, 26, was selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 57th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He was traded to the Cavaliers along with center Jarrett Allen and forward Taurean Prince in the James Harden Trade on January 14, 2021.

Vezenkov has played nine seasons in Europe, including the last two with the Olympiacos of the EuroLeague. He averaged 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 2021-22.

With the Cavaliers now having the 14th, 39th, 49th and 56th picks in the draft, it’s worth monitoring if Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman will have some other moves up his sleeve as the night unfolds.

The team already has 11 players on the roster, with players like guard Collin Sexton among others hitting free agency. The team could look to make another move like it did ahead of the draft last year when the team acquired guard Ricky Rubio.

