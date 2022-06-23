ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamitos, CA

Grateful Hearts to host Jewelry Sale Fundraiser June 25

By courtesy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin Grateful Hearts in providing hope for the hurting through charitable shopping! On Saturday, June 25, they...

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Fourth of July Plans for Newport Beach

For the past several weeks, City staff members have been engaged in planning efforts to help ensure a safe, fun, family-friendly Fourth of July holiday in Newport Beach. This year promises to be another fun-filled weekend, with events that include the 11th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival from 9 to 11:30 a.m., 49th Annual Mariners Park Independence Day Parade and Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the American Legion’s Old Glory Boat Parade in Newport Harbor from 1 to 3:30 p.m., the Condor Squadron WWII North American AT-6 Coastal Flyover at 5:35 p.m. (approximate), and the Fireworks Extravaganza at the Newport Dunes at 9 p.m.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Arts Orange County Announces 22nd OC Arts Awards Recipients

Arts Orange County, the county’s nonprofit arts council, has announced its 22nd Orange County Arts Awards, which will be presented Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the Samueli Theater at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. The event will honor lifetime contributions to the arts, emerging artists, arts leaders...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Enjoy free concerts and movies with OC Parks this July

The County of Orange and OC Parks are pleased to present the annual OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series. Enjoy summer nights at your favorite regional parks with free concerts and movie screenings in a family-friendly atmosphere. July films include Encanto, The Mummy, Onward, Mean Girls and Jungle Cruise. July concerts feature Yachty by Nature, DSB: The World’s Greatest Tribute to Journey, The Aquabats! and Uptown Funk.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Leisure World installs new executive director

Leisure World Seal Beach, which in 1962 introduced many of the innovations that would distinguish later senior living developments, saw certified community manager Jessica Sedgwick assume the top job June 22 in the 60-year-old community. Leisure World, which houses people 55 and older in over 6,600 living units, recruited Sedgwick...
SEAL BEACH, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, June 27, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, June 27, 2022:. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 67....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Electric Company Theatre Steps Into the Light

There’s a learning curve to just about any new venture, and launching a theater company is no different. But still, after nearly a year as the resident theater company at the Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton, and in the midst of mounting its fourth and fifth production, you’d think The Electric Company Theatre would be over any new-kid-on-the-block syndrome.
FULLERTON, CA
OC Grand Jury Says South OC Needs Emergency Homeless Shelter

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New, Patented Device for Non-Invasive Elimination of Hemorrhoids Now Available with All Rights for Manufacture from ProNova Partners

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — ProNova Partners, a seventeen-year-old California based Mergers and Acquisitions firm, has been commissioned to assist in the sale of all rights to manufacture and sell a patented, painless, non-invasive, device to eliminate hemorrhoids. Use of the device requires no anesthesia, is conducted in under 2 minutes, and can be performed in any medical setting: a doctor’s office, a surgery center, an endo suite, or a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles County Fair meet begins Saturday at Los Alamitos Race Course

The first of three daytime thoroughbred meets at Los Alamitos this year will begin Saturday, June 25. The nine-day Los Angeles County Fair meet will continue through Sunday, July 10. Racing will be conducted Saturday-Sunday (June 25-26) the first week, Friday-Monday (July 1-4) the second week and Friday-Sunday (July 8-10) the final week. Post time is 2 p.m.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Reps. Steel, Porter introduce bill to honor Laguna Niguel constituent church shooting hero

Reps. Michelle Steel (R-CA) and Katie Porter (D-CA) introduced bipartisan legislation to commission a Congressional Gold Medal for Dr. John Cheng, an Orange County resident who was killed while confronting an active shooter at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods last month. Congressional Gold Medals express Congress’ highest appreciation for actions taken by an individual or institution.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Asm. Petrie-Norris announces hiring Michael Tou to serve as District Director

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris has announced hiring Michael Tou to serve as District Director. In this role, Michael will lead the district team on community outreach, constituent services, and policy issues for the cities of Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, Irvine, Laguna Woods and Laguna Beach. “I am thrilled to...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Newport Beach City Council Meeting Agenda for June 28

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, June 28. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68238/72. A closed session will begin at 4 p.m. followed by the regular session at 4:30 p.m. Agenda items include:. Newport Pier and McFadden Plaza area...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Orange County Sounds Off On Supreme Court Overturn: Roe V Wade

Americans woke to the news Friday morning that a 50 year old landmark decision, Roe v. Wade, had been reversed by a Supreme Court ruling. By that night, hundreds had taken to the streets to sound off. Residents gathered in the streets of Irvine, Fullerton and Laguna Beach to protest...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Lakewood increases Sheriff’s patrols to reduce use of illegal fireworks

Increasing numbers of Deputy Sheriffs and Community Safety Officers will be on the streets of Lakewood every night starting July 1 through July 4 looking for illegal fireworks use, responding to calls and tips about illegal fireworks, and issuing citations with fines that can rise to $2,000 or more. Lakewood...
LAKEWOOD, CA

