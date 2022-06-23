Grateful Hearts to host Jewelry Sale Fundraiser June 25

For the past several weeks, City staff members have been engaged in planning efforts to help ensure a safe, fun, family-friendly Fourth of July holiday in Newport Beach. This year promises to be another fun-filled weekend, with events that include the 11th Annual 4th of July is for Families Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Festival from 9 to 11:30 a.m., 49th Annual Mariners Park Independence Day Parade and Celebration from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the American Legion’s Old Glory Boat Parade in Newport Harbor from 1 to 3:30 p.m., the Condor Squadron WWII North American AT-6 Coastal Flyover at 5:35 p.m. (approximate), and the Fireworks Extravaganza at the Newport Dunes at 9 p.m.
