Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest man is struck by lightning while pushing child on stroller

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDvCV_0gJwao5C00

A man is in the hospital after getting struck by lightning Wednesday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Ridgecrest Police Department.

Officials said a man in his 30s was walking his dog and pushing his child on a stroller on South Norma Street near West Bowman Road when a lightning bolt hit the top of his head, traveled through his body and exited through his foot at approximately 7:35 a.m., KTLA sister station KGET reported.

Woman, 2 dogs killed by lightning in Pico Rivera

Bystanders with medical background administered aid to the victim until officers and medical personnel arrived on scene, according to police. He was transported to a local hospital, but his condition is unknown at this time.

Police said the man’s dog and child were unharmed.

The incident in Ridgecrest happened the same day a woman and her two dogs were struck and killed by lightning while walking along a Pico Rivera riverbed.

KTLA

