ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Jan. 6 hearings resume Thursday

By Sydney Kalich
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a1ZRv_0gJwa6Wb00

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from former Justice Department officials who faced a pressure campaign from former President Donald Trump over the 2020 presidential election results.

This is the fifth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The witnesses will include Jeffrey Rosen, who was acting attorney general during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. Three days earlier, Rosen was part of a tense Oval Office showdown in which Trump contemplated replacing him with a lower-level official, Jeffrey Clark, who wanted to champion Trump’s election fraud claims.

Jeffrey Clark’s home was raided by law enforcement before the hearing in a pre-dawn raid, according to multiple sources.

Jan. 6 hearings having impact (but maybe not how you think)

Two other former department officials, Rosen’s top deputy, Richard Donoghue, and Steven Engel, are also scheduled to testify. Both warned Trump at the White House meeting that they’d resign and that many of the department’s lawyers would follow if he replaced Rosen with Clark.

This comes as a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll found that most Americans approve of the Jan. 6 hearings and believe Trump was at least somewhat to blame for the Capitol attack. But a smaller number have changed their opinions due to the recent Congressional hearings.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 3 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Sharing family life on a North Carolina farm

DMV introduces new device to accommodate deaf, hard …. Waller Mill Park raises pay, resumes normal operations. Surry County awarded grant to eliminate food desert. Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven. Biden signs landmark gun measure, says ‘lives will …. Escaped inmate from Portsmouth jail back...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Engel
Person
Donald Trump
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Filmmaker who documented Trump family says Jan. 6 committee is focusing on Ivanka Trump's inconsistent statements

British filmmaker Alex Holder sat down with Don Lemon Tonight on Thursday, where he spoke about testifying before the January 6 House select committee earlier in the day. Unbeknownst to apparently quite a few White House staffers, Holder and his crew spent months with the Trump family, including interviews, from before the 2020 election, through the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Americans#Congressional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
WAVY News 10

Police: 2 men injured after shootout at Suffolk 7-Eleven

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say two men sustained injuries following a shootout between two groups of people at a Suffolk 7-Eleven Friday evening. According to Suffolk police, they got multiple calls around 10:40 p.m. Friday for shots fired at a 7-Eleven in the 6400 block of Hampton Roads Parkway. Police say the store and […]
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy