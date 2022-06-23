ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Police respond to crash, find drugs and weapons

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — PORTLAND, Ore. - Just after 5 a.m., Portland Police responded to a...

katu.com

KGW

Man arrested for brutal unprovoked attack in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police arrested a man accused of assaulting two men in their 80s in downtown Portland Saturday night. Officers were on an unrelated call in the area of Southeast 5th Avenue and Hall Street near the Portland State University campus when they came across an assault in progress at about 8:30 p.m., police said in a news release.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police searching for suspect after man seriously injured in SE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously injured in a shooting in southeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just after 2 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 13000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man who had serious gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but is expected to live.
kptv.com

Windows broken, other property damaged by group marching in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A group marching through the Hollywood District caused damage to businesses and property on Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said on Saturday at about 10 p.m., a group of more than 60 people marched from Grant Park at Northeast 33rd Avenue and Northeast U.S. Grant Place. Most participants were dressed in all black, and they began breaking windows and spraying graffiti.
kptv.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in Tigard, person of interest in custody

TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - Tigard police said it is investigating a suspicious death and a person of interest is being interviewed Sunday afternoon. TPD said just before 1 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 12200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard. When they arrived, they found a man dead. Officers said the death is being considered “suspicious.”
KATU.com

Suspect sought after shooting in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting sent a man to the hospital in Southeast Portland. The shooting was reported just after 2 p.m. near Southeast Powell Boulevard and 129th Avenue. Police said the man was seriously hurt, but is expected to survive. The...
The Oregonian

2 ‘suspicious deaths’ in Vancouver fire where gunshots were reported, authorities say

Two men were found dead inside a Vancouver four-plex where gunshots and then a fire were reported early Saturday, Vancouver police said. Just after midnight, 911 dispatchers received several calls reporting the sound of gunshots coming from an apartment in the 2900 block of East 16th Street. Before police arrived, callers reported seeing smoke and flames from one of units in the four-plex, Vancouver police said in a news release.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Drowning victim located near Catfish Junction

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced the drowning victim was located Saturday near Catfish Junction. The drowning occurred Wednesday evening about 4 miles west of Weiser in the Snake River. The man was identified as Bernardo Garcia Jr. He was 50 years old, from Beaverton,...
Lake Oswego Review

Protesters attack businesses, Tesla Saturday night

Portland police make no arrests during vandalism because they were also busy elsewhere.About 200 people gathered in Grant Park in Northeast Portland on the night of Saturday, June 26, and then a large group of them marched down Sandy Boulevard smashing windows in what was labeled as a march for abortion rights. A flyer seen on social media labeled this a "direct action" and urged attendees to "Wear Black," both common phrases used during the Portland protests that erupted in 2020. "If Abortions Aren't Safe Then You Aren't Either," the flyer stated. Official estimates said about 60 people, most of...
KATU.com

Investigation underway after fire, suspicious deaths in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Two men were found dead in a four-plex unit in Vancouver after police say officers responded to reports of gunshots and a fire early Saturday morning. On June 25 just before 12:30 a.m., there were multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots coming from a 4 plex in the 2900 block of East 16th Street.
