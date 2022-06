Hunter of Homes will pay tribute to the military men and women who have served and are serving the U.S. during the Allied Solutions CarmelFest Parade on the morning of July 4. Bec Hunter, CarmelFest parade and media director and broker and owner of Hunter of Homes, is organizing the military tribute grand finale and searching for veterans and those currently enlisted in all military branches. Family members of military personnel are also welcome to participate, including those who have someone currently serving and unable to attend, or families who have lost a loved one in service.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO