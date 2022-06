REDDING, Calif. - Two boys were arrested for arson in Redding. Investigators said they set a series of fires and threatened to kill a woman who saw them start the fire. The fires broke out around 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Lake Boulevard and Saint Marks Street in Redding. The fires burned together and burned about two acres along the railroad tracks.

