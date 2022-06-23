New Orleans police investigate after man shot to death in Algiers

A man was stabbed in New Orleans East Saturday at 3:07 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department. The man was attacked in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway (map) by three other men. He ealized he was cut and went to an area hospital in a personal vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in East Riverside on the 700 block of Louisiana Avenue. Initial reports show that police responded to a call around 3:24 p.m. on Sunday and found a man who sustained a gunshot wound to his body.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday night around 11:30. Officers say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Louisa Street. Officers say they found the man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday at 12:11 a.m., that left a man with a gunshot wound to his body. Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Painters Street. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating several shootings that happened in the past 24 hours. The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Painters Street where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital...
HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – One person is dead after a shooting in Harvey, Sunday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said at about 4:30, a call came in of gunshots in the 900 block of Manhattan Blvd. near 8th Street. Upon arrival, a man was...
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a St. Roch shooting that left a man wounded Sunday. According to police, an Aggravated Battery by shooting call went out just after 5:10 p.m., for the St. Roch Avenue and North Miro Street. Upon arrival, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are working on four shootings that happened overnight, including one that happened on the popular tourist spot, Bourbon Street. Around 3:36 a.m., officials received a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Bourbon Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
The surge in violent crime showed no sign of letting up with a shooting, stabbing, robberies and carjackings Saturday and early Sunday in New Orleans. Shortly after midnight Sunday morning bullets were flying in the St. Roch neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two different carjackings that happened on Sunday morning. The first one occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Montegut Street in the Bywater. Initial reports show that three armed suspects got out of a silver or grey SUV and demanded the victim's car keys, wallet, and other additional items.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot in four separate incidents during the overnight hours early Saturday (June 25), including a man gunned down on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said. The NOPD offered scant details on any of the shootings, including the one in which a man was...
The Orleans Parish coroner's office has identified two more men who were killed in a 15-hour period this week at The Willows apartments complex in New Orleans East. On Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m., residents alerted police to the body of Dejaun Nelson, 19, in a parking lot of the complex in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street. That afternoon, police were summoned back to The Willows to find Antonio Thomas, 36, with an undetermined number of bullet wounds in the courtyard.
When the pandemic struck New Orleans in 2020 and City Hall shut down, widespread recruiting for police officers also went on hiatus. A social media campaign to find new cadets seemed like a waste if applicants couldn’t take the in-person civil service test or enter a police academy with limited seating, said Melanie Talia, president of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.
NEW ORLEANS — Two deadly shootings less than a day apart in are leaving a New Orleans East neighborhood demanding change. Both shootings happened in The Willows apartment complex on Lawrence Road. The first happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday and left two people dead at the scene. The second happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday and left one person dead at the scene.
The violence in New Orleans continues to escalate with three homicides, and three armed robberies in just 24 hours according to New Orleans police reports.
Two men and a toddler were killed in three separate fatal shootings on Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There are multiple confirmed fatalities and up to six people were shot after a violent 24-hour period in New Orleans on Wednesday (June 22). The NOPD is investigating a triple shooting near the French Quarter and a shooting that took the life of a 2-year-old boy Wednesday evening.
THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that they have arrested a man who is being accused of stealing mail in the Thibodaux. Allen Oubre, 36, of Thibodaux, was arrested on Friday, June 24. On June 21, LPSO detectives began investigating a series of thefts and attempted thefts from mailboxes in Thibodaux.
Three men were shot to death in less than 15 hours on the same block in New Orleans East, police said Wednesday. The killings were reported at The Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road, near the Lake Willow subdivision at the edge of the Little Woods area. The two-story beige complex's mildewed siding, graffiti, strewn garbage and plywood-boarded windows are testaments to the neglect that residents say lets crime fester.
