New Orleans police investigate after man shot to death in Algiers

The Orleans Parish coroner's office has identified two more men who were killed in a 15-hour period this week at The Willows apartments complex in New Orleans East. On Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m., residents alerted police to the body of Dejaun Nelson, 19, in a parking lot of the complex in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street. That afternoon, police were summoned back to The Willows to find Antonio Thomas, 36, with an undetermined number of bullet wounds in the courtyard.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO