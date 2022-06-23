ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans police investigate after man shot to death in Algiers

By WDSU Digital Team
WDSU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in...

www.wdsu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Man shot and killed in St. Claude neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday night around 11:30. Officers say a 39-year-old man was shot and killed in the 2000 block of Louisa Street. Officers say they found the man in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the St. Roch neighborhood

New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday at 12:11 a.m., that left a man with a gunshot wound to his body. Initial reports show that a man sustained a gunshot wound in the 1700 block of Painters Street. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigates a series of shootings in the past 24 hours

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating several shootings that happened in the past 24 hours. The first shooting happened around 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Painters Street where they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wgno.com

NOPD searching for suspect, motive in St. Roch shooting Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking into a St. Roch shooting that left a man wounded Sunday. According to police, an Aggravated Battery by shooting call went out just after 5:10 p.m., for the St. Roch Avenue and North Miro Street. Upon arrival, NOPD...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Algiers#After Man#Violent Crime#Wdsu Com
WDSU

NOPD investigating four Saturday morning shootings; one on Bourbon Street, another downtown

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are working on four shootings that happened overnight, including one that happened on the popular tourist spot, Bourbon Street. Around 3:36 a.m., officials received a call about a shooting on the 500 block of Bourbon Street. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to his body. He was transported to a local hospital for injuries.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD reports two carjackings early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two different carjackings that happened on Sunday morning. The first one occurred around 1:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Montegut Street in the Bywater. Initial reports show that three armed suspects got out of a silver or grey SUV and demanded the victim's car keys, wallet, and other additional items.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NOLA.com

Coroner identifies three men killed in New Orleans shootings

The Orleans Parish coroner's office has identified two more men who were killed in a 15-hour period this week at The Willows apartments complex in New Orleans East. On Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m., residents alerted police to the body of Dejaun Nelson, 19, in a parking lot of the complex in the 7000 block of Lawrence Street. That afternoon, police were summoned back to The Willows to find Antonio Thomas, 36, with an undetermined number of bullet wounds in the courtyard.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

As officers flee New Orleans Police Department in droves, few apply to replace them

When the pandemic struck New Orleans in 2020 and City Hall shut down, widespread recruiting for police officers also went on hiatus. A social media campaign to find new cadets seemed like a waste if applicants couldn’t take the in-person civil service test or enter a police academy with limited seating, said Melanie Talia, president of the New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

After 3 shooting deaths hours apart, a New Orleans East block voices outrage over apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS — Two deadly shootings less than a day apart in are leaving a New Orleans East neighborhood demanding change. Both shootings happened in The Willows apartment complex on Lawrence Road. The first happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday and left two people dead at the scene. The second happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday and left one person dead at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

In 15 hours, three men are shot dead at same New Orleans apartment complex, police say

Three men were shot to death in less than 15 hours on the same block in New Orleans East, police said Wednesday. The killings were reported at The Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road, near the Lake Willow subdivision at the edge of the Little Woods area. The two-story beige complex's mildewed siding, graffiti, strewn garbage and plywood-boarded windows are testaments to the neglect that residents say lets crime fester.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy